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Belgium, Australia FMs to Visit China Amid Ongoing Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) China has announced that the foreign ministers of Belgium and Australia are scheduled to visit Beijing this week, as global attention remains focused on the ongoing US-Iran conflict and its impact on international energy markets.
According to official statements, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot will visit China from April 27 to May 1, while Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to travel to Beijing from April 28 to 30. Both visits are taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The diplomatic visits come at a time of continued instability in the Middle East, where tensions involving the United States and Iran have disrupted global energy flows and raised concerns over supply security, particularly for Asian economies that depend heavily on oil imports from the region.
Reports indicate that ongoing restrictions and military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz—a key maritime route for global energy transport—have contributed to uncertainty in international markets. The waterway is a critical passage for a significant share of the world’s oil shipments.
China’s announcement highlights continued diplomatic engagement among major global and regional actors as efforts continue to manage the wider geopolitical and economic effects of the conflict, including energy security concerns and maritime stability.
According to official statements, Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot will visit China from April 27 to May 1, while Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong is set to travel to Beijing from April 28 to 30. Both visits are taking place at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
The diplomatic visits come at a time of continued instability in the Middle East, where tensions involving the United States and Iran have disrupted global energy flows and raised concerns over supply security, particularly for Asian economies that depend heavily on oil imports from the region.
Reports indicate that ongoing restrictions and military tensions around the Strait of Hormuz—a key maritime route for global energy transport—have contributed to uncertainty in international markets. The waterway is a critical passage for a significant share of the world’s oil shipments.
China’s announcement highlights continued diplomatic engagement among major global and regional actors as efforts continue to manage the wider geopolitical and economic effects of the conflict, including energy security concerns and maritime stability.
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