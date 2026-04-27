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Iran-Oman Talks Address Security of Strait of Hormuz Shipping Route
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister has said discussions in Oman centered on ensuring safe maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, with an emphasis on regional cooperation and stability.
In a post on US social media platform X, the minister said talks with Omani officials addressed bilateral ties as well as wider regional developments. He stressed that countries bordering the strait share responsibility for maintaining security in the strategic waterway.
“As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world,” he said.
“Our neighbors are our priority,” he added, also expressing appreciation for Omani hospitality during the visit.
Omani officials had earlier described their discussions as constructive, highlighting the need for diplomatic efforts and practical measures to guarantee uninterrupted freedom of navigation. They also stressed regional responsibility in addressing maritime security concerns and called for humanitarian steps regarding detained seafarers.
The Iranian minister’s visit to Oman followed meetings in Pakistan and is part of broader regional diplomatic engagement involving mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions and exploring possible avenues for dialogue with the United States, as stated by reports.
In a post on US social media platform X, the minister said talks with Omani officials addressed bilateral ties as well as wider regional developments. He stressed that countries bordering the strait share responsibility for maintaining security in the strategic waterway.
“As only Hormuz littoral states, our focus included ways to ensure safe transit that is to benefit of all dear neighbors and the world,” he said.
“Our neighbors are our priority,” he added, also expressing appreciation for Omani hospitality during the visit.
Omani officials had earlier described their discussions as constructive, highlighting the need for diplomatic efforts and practical measures to guarantee uninterrupted freedom of navigation. They also stressed regional responsibility in addressing maritime security concerns and called for humanitarian steps regarding detained seafarers.
The Iranian minister’s visit to Oman followed meetings in Pakistan and is part of broader regional diplomatic engagement involving mediation efforts aimed at easing tensions and exploring possible avenues for dialogue with the United States, as stated by reports.
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