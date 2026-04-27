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2 Detained For Stealing 50 Livestock In Badghis

2 Detained For Stealing 50 Livestock In Badghis


2026-04-27 04:00:42
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) FIROZKOH (Pajhwok): Two men have been arrested on charges of stealing 50 livestock in western Badghis province, with the stolen animals later returned to their owner, an official said on Monday.

Police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi told Pajhwok Afghan News that the suspects were arrested on Sunday in the Kohkhara area of Muqur district.

He said:“Yesterday afternoon, the two men tied up a shepherd's hands and feet, then loaded 50 livestock onto a 'Khawar'-type truck and attempted to flee the area.”

He added that following reports of the incident, security forces intercepted the suspects along with the stolen animals in the Pul-i-Kohna area of Bala Murghab district and returned the animals to their owner.

According to him, the suspects are currently under investigation by security forces.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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