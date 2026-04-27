Ladakh L-G Announces Creation Of Five New Districts In UT

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, April 27 (IANS) Lieutenant Governor (L-G), V.K. Saxena on Monday announced creation of five new districts in Ladakh, raising the number of districts in the Union Territory to seven from the original two.

Officials said that the LG of Ladakh has announced the creation of five new districts, Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar, and Drass, increasing the total districts from two, i.e. Leh and Kargil, to seven.

This move aims to decentralise administration, boost development in remote border areas, and fulfill long-pending local demands for better governance.

Of the five new districts, Nubra is known for its strategic location and high-altitude, aiming for tourism infrastructure development.

Sham, focusses on strengthening local governance in its region. Changthang, priority to preserve ancient tribes and enhance border infrastructure.

Zanskar, focusses on improving road connectivity and tourism.

Drass, focusses on creating infrastructure and supporting the Army base and is noted for its strategic importance.

The purpose of the initiative is to bring governance closer to residents in remote areas, create employment opportunities, and improve public service delivery.

The decision was originally approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in August 2024 and officially notified in April 2026.

These administrative changes aim to address the unique needs of the diverse areas within the geographically vast, yet sparsely populated, Union Territory.

Two representative bodies of Ladakh, Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) have been actively protesting since 2021 for statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, job security, and a public service commission.

Led by activists like Chering Dorjay and Sonam Wangchuk, LAB works with the KDA to negotiate these demands with the Union Home Ministry.

Tensions escalated in Ladakh on September 24, 2025 when police fired on an unruly mob indulging in arson and stone pelting.

Four people were killed in that police firing on people in Leh. Authorities then imposed a curfew and detained at least 50 people after protesters clashed with the police, setting fire to an office of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the office of the chief executive councilor, and a police vehicle. Dozens of people, including police officials were injured.

World-renowned climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act and shifted to a jail in Rajasthan. He was released on March 14 this year.