Ukrainian Drones To Be Produced In Norway As Countries Sign Agreement

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Norwegian Ministry of Defens, according to Ukrinform.

On April 27 in Kyiv, the agreement was signed by Norway's Ambassador to Ukraine, Lars Ragnar Aalerud Hansen, and the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Serhii Boiev. It opens the way for joint production of Ukrainian drones in Norway.

It is emphasized that Norway continues to support Ukraine, and defense cooperation between the two countries is becoming even closer.

“A set of agreements are signed, marking the start of production of Ukrainian drones in Norway,” the Norwegian defense ministry added.

It is noted that a Ukrainian manufacturer informed Norway's Ministry of Defense that it expects the first Norway-produced systems to be delivered to Ukraine by the summer.

“Supporting Ukraine's defense struggle is the most important thing we are doing for Norway's security. This is a collaboration that benefits both countries. I am very pleased that we are delivering quickly on the ambition set out in the drone strategy presented in December last year, and that we are following up on the joint statement signed by the Prime Minister and President Zelensky earlier this week,” said Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik.

He added that the signing of drone production agreements is“an important and concrete step towards deeper Norwegian-Ukrainian cooperation.”

It is emphasized that for security reasons and to protect sensitive information, the specific companies involved in the project and exact production capacities are not being disclosed at this stage.

Zelensky discusses Drone Deal, Special Tribunal with's Storting President

As reported, on April 14 in Oslo, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre signed a declaration on defense partnership.