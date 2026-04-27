Russia Ramping Up Assaults On Southern Axis, Ukraine Holding Line Voloshyn
“The enemy is steadily increasing the number of combat engagements, shelling, and strikes using drones and aviation. In particular, 26 airstrikes were recorded over the past day,” the spokesperson said.
According to him, the highest enemy activity is being observed in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka sectors of the front. Nearly all settlements near the frontline are coming under attack, including a massive airstrike on Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region.
“The situation is quite difficult, but Ukraine's Defense Forces are acting confidently in some sectors of the front and are regaining control of certain positions. So, it cannot be said that the enemy is achieving any success in the south, because we are hitting them,” Voloshyn said.Read also: Russian forces attempt to advance on all front sectors – Defense Forces
As reported, 241 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops were recorded along the frontline on April 26, including 37 attacks in the Huliaipole sector.
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
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