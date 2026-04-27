President Murmu Arrives In Shimla On Six-Day Visit To Visit Atal Tunnel

MENAFN - IANS) Shimla, April 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Monday arrived in the Himachal Pradesh capital for a six-day visit to the state during which she is scheduled to visit the Atal Tunnel and attend a banquet at the Lok Bhavan here.

Governor Kavinder Gupta, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu along with other dignitaries welcomed the President on her arrival at the Kalyani helipad in Chharabra, around 14 km from here, and was taken to Rashtrapati Niwas in Mashobra.

During her stay in the state till May 2, President Murmu will visit Palampur Agriculture University in Kangra district and the Atal Tunnel in Kullu district.

On Tuesday, she will attend a banquet hosted by the Governor in Shimla.

On April 29, the President is scheduled to visit the Atal Tunnel. During the visit, she will interact with officials of the Border Roads Organisation and gather information about the historic tunnel.

The 9.02-km long Atal Tunnel, which connects Manali to Lahaul-Spiti valley throughout the year, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3, 2020.

Earlier, the valley was cut off for about six months each year owing to heavy snowfall. The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) from the mean sea level.

On April 30, the President will attend the convocation ceremony of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya in Palampur as the chief guest.

On the same day, she will also participate in a programme at ARTRAC in Shimla.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the President's visit.

More than one thousand security personnel have been deployed in Shimla.

Special security arrangements have also been made in Palampur, Manali, the Atal Tunnel, and other locations.

The 175-years-old heritage The Retreat is the summer holiday resort of the President on the outskirts of Shimla, earlier known as the Presidential Retreat.

In April 2023, President Murmu opened the historical estate for the public officially during her visit to Shimla.

The key attractions for the tourists are the main building, enabling the glimpses into the life of the Presidents, official dining halls and artifacts.

For the convenience of tourists, the Rashtrapati Niwas also offer a cloakroom, wheelchair access, a cafe, a souvenir store, restrooms, water dispensers across campus, guided tours with scholar guides and a first-aid set up.