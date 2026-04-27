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French Prison Staff Protest Chronic Overcrowding, Staffing Shortages
(MENAFN) Prison officers across France launched sweeping coordinated blockades on Monday, bringing disruption to nearly half the country's detention facilities in a show of force against what unions describe as a penitentiary system on the verge of total breakdown.
The industrial action, spearheaded by Ufap-Unsa Justice and backed by fellow unions CGT-Pénitentiaire and SPS-CEA, is expected to impact around 80 of the country's fewer than 190 prisons, according to a news agency. Demonstrators enforced a single uncompromising directive: "No one enters, no one leaves."
The scale of the crisis is stark. Justice Ministry data shows French prisons currently house approximately 88,000 inmates across a system with just over 63,000 places — an occupancy rate of roughly 137 percent. Thousands of detainees are reportedly sleeping on floor mattresses, with unions warning conditions now endanger both officers and prisoners alike.
"The prisons have become real powder kegs," said Alexandre Caby of Ufap-Unsa Justice, adding that officers are "holding the system together by sheer force."
Unions say the blockades are designed to "impose a balance of power" on authorities, framing the protest as a last resort after years of unheeded warnings. Approximately 5,000 prison posts sit vacant nationwide, while staff report surging violence and deepening exhaustion across multiple facilities.
Speaking to a French radio station, prison guard and union delegate Stephane Lecerf delivered a blunt verdict on successive government pledges.
"We've always had promises, but we never see anything coming," he said.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has previously suggested introducing a "numerus clausus" mechanism to cap prison intake, though no immediate response to Monday's protests has been announced by authorities.
Unions are pushing for deeper structural change, including faster recruitment drives and a broader expansion of alternatives to custodial sentences. Not all labour groups joined the mobilisation, however — FO Justice declined to participate, labelling the blockade approach "demagogic," while nonetheless acknowledging the gravity of the underlying crisis.
The industrial action, spearheaded by Ufap-Unsa Justice and backed by fellow unions CGT-Pénitentiaire and SPS-CEA, is expected to impact around 80 of the country's fewer than 190 prisons, according to a news agency. Demonstrators enforced a single uncompromising directive: "No one enters, no one leaves."
The scale of the crisis is stark. Justice Ministry data shows French prisons currently house approximately 88,000 inmates across a system with just over 63,000 places — an occupancy rate of roughly 137 percent. Thousands of detainees are reportedly sleeping on floor mattresses, with unions warning conditions now endanger both officers and prisoners alike.
"The prisons have become real powder kegs," said Alexandre Caby of Ufap-Unsa Justice, adding that officers are "holding the system together by sheer force."
Unions say the blockades are designed to "impose a balance of power" on authorities, framing the protest as a last resort after years of unheeded warnings. Approximately 5,000 prison posts sit vacant nationwide, while staff report surging violence and deepening exhaustion across multiple facilities.
Speaking to a French radio station, prison guard and union delegate Stephane Lecerf delivered a blunt verdict on successive government pledges.
"We've always had promises, but we never see anything coming," he said.
Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin has previously suggested introducing a "numerus clausus" mechanism to cap prison intake, though no immediate response to Monday's protests has been announced by authorities.
Unions are pushing for deeper structural change, including faster recruitment drives and a broader expansion of alternatives to custodial sentences. Not all labour groups joined the mobilisation, however — FO Justice declined to participate, labelling the blockade approach "demagogic," while nonetheless acknowledging the gravity of the underlying crisis.
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