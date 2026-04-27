PM Modi In Gangtok, Traffic Curbs Imposed Several Projects To Be Unveiled

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, April 27 (IANS) Vehicular movement in several parts of the Sikkim capital has been temporarily restricted as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Gangtok for his two-day visit to Sikkim on Monday.

PM Modi interacted with people who came to greet him.

According to officials, the Sikkim Police has imposed traffic curbs, including the temporary closure of an important stretch of National Highway between Ganju Lama Dwar and Zero Point.

Authorities said the nearly three-kilometre stretch would remain shut to ensure the smooth and secure movement of the Prime Minister's convoy. Commuters have been advised to plan their travel and make use of alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.

Security has been tightened across Gangtok, with multiple agencies coordinating closely to regulate movement and maintain protocol during the high-profile visit.

Officials added that normal vehicular movement would be restored once the required security clearance is completed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on two days visit to Sikkim, during which he will participate in the closing ceremony of the state's 50th year of statehood celebrations and unveil multiple development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore, officials said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to visit the Orchidarium in Gangtok on Tuesday, developed as a world-class Orchid Experience Centre to showcase the state's rich ecological and floral heritage. Later, at around 10 a.m., PM Modi will attend the concluding ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations at Paljor Stadium, where he will inaugurate, launch and lay the foundation stone of projects spanning sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture. He will also address the gathering.

In the healthcare sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda hospital at Yangang in Namchi district and inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali.

In education, he will inaugurate the permanent campus of Sikkim University at Yangang, the administrative block of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University of Excellence at Chakung, Helen Lepcha Medical College at Socheygang, and Dentam Professional College in the Gyalshing district.

Model residential schools at Hee Gyathang, a new Model Degree College at Mangshila, and a monastic hostel-cum-classroom at Boomtar Gumpa will also be inaugurated.

Additionally, IT-enabled infrastructure projects across 160 schools will be launched. To boost connectivity, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for two double-lane steel arch bridges over the Teesta river at Sirwani and Lower Samdong, and inaugurate the upgraded road from Birdhang to Namchi via Kitchudumra.

In the power sector, he will inaugurate the revamping of the transmission and distribution network in Gangtok. Under urban development, projects to be inaugurated include the Jan Seva Sachivalaya at Lumsey, the Civil Service Officers Institute in Gangtok, housing initiatives under the Sikkim Urban Garib Awas Yojana, and quarters for police personnel.

The foundation stone for a Sadhbhav Mandap at MG Marg will also be laid. Environmental initiatives include laying the foundation stone for a sewerage system rehabilitation project at Singtam and inaugurating the River Rani Chu pollution abatement scheme.

In tourism, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the redevelopment of the Ridge Precinct in Gangtok, eco-tourism and pilgrimage infrastructure at Dodak, facilities related to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, and a Yatri Niwas at Krishna Pranami Mangaldham.

The foundation stone for an Eco-Pilgrimage Complex at Silnon will also be laid. He will also inaugurate the Sikkim IFFCO Processing Plant aimed at boosting agro-processing and farmer incomes, along with indoor cricket facilities at Mining in Pakyong district.

The visit marks a significant milestone in Sikkim's Golden Jubilee year and underscores the Centre's continued focus on accelerating inclusive and sustainable development in the Northeast region.