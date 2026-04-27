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When The Heat Rises, So Do Snakebites In Kerala

When The Heat Rises, So Do Snakebites In Kerala


2026-04-27 03:31:02
(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 27 (IANS) Kerala is confronting an unusual and deeply unsettling consequence of its soaring temperatures, a sharp spike in snakebite incidents across the state.

What was once considered an occasional rural hazard has, in recent days, turned into a widespread public safety concern cutting across districts, age groups, and even the perceived safety of homes.

On a single day, 23 people required ambulance assistance for snakebites, while several others reported suspected encounters.

From Alappuzha to Kozhikode, Malappuram to Thiruvananthapuram, the pattern is strikingly similar, snakes emerging from their natural habitats and entering human spaces.

Experts and local observers point to the relentless rise in mercury levels as the trigger.

With ground temperatures climbing to uncomfortable highs, snakes are being forced out of their burrows in search of cooler environments.

Unfortunately, that often means shaded yards, cluttered compounds, and increasingly, the interiors of homes.

The human stories behind the numbers are sobering.

In Kayamkulam, two young children were among five bitten. In Kozhikode, a young man discovered he had been bitten only after spotting a snake on his bed.

In another chilling incident, a family found multiple venomous snakes hidden across rooms in their house, one on a bed where children had been sleeping moments earlier.

These are not isolated episodes but signs of a shifting ecological balance where human and wildlife boundaries are blurring under climate stress.

Hospitals across Kerala have responded swiftly, ensuring anti-venom serum availability and timely care.

Reassuringly, most victims are reported to be in stable condition, thanks to quick medical intervention.

Yet, the surge raises urgent questions about preparedness and prevention.

Public awareness, better waste and vegetation management around homes, and rapid response systems are now critical.

As Kerala navigates this heatwave, the message is clear, this is no longer just about rising temperatures, it is about adapting to the unforeseen dangers that come with it, one snakebite at a time.

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IANS

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