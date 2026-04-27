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Oman’s FM Urges Diplomacy to Safeguard Shipping in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Oman’s foreign minister has called for renewed diplomatic efforts to safeguard long-term freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing tensions affecting maritime traffic following recent regional military developments.
In comments shared on US social media, he said he held discussions with Iran’s foreign minister focused on the situation in the strategic waterway, describing the exchange as constructive.
“As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long,” he wrote on the US social media company X.
He added that sustained diplomatic engagement and practical measures are necessary to ensure safe and uninterrupted shipping routes through the region.
“Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,” he added.
The Iranian foreign minister has been engaged in a series of regional visits, including stops in Pakistan and Oman, as part of broader mediation efforts aimed at restarting negotiations with the United States. He is also expected to continue consultations with other international partners, including Russia.
According to, earlier US-Iran talks held in Pakistan did not produce a breakthrough, but regional diplomatic channels remain active in attempts to de-escalate tensions and resume negotiations, as stated by reports.
In comments shared on US social media, he said he held discussions with Iran’s foreign minister focused on the situation in the strategic waterway, describing the exchange as constructive.
“As littoral states, we recognize our shared responsibility to the international community and the urgent humanitarian need to free the seafarers held for far too long,” he wrote on the US social media company X.
He added that sustained diplomatic engagement and practical measures are necessary to ensure safe and uninterrupted shipping routes through the region.
“Much diplomacy is required and practical solutions to ensure lasting freedom of navigation,” he added.
The Iranian foreign minister has been engaged in a series of regional visits, including stops in Pakistan and Oman, as part of broader mediation efforts aimed at restarting negotiations with the United States. He is also expected to continue consultations with other international partners, including Russia.
According to, earlier US-Iran talks held in Pakistan did not produce a breakthrough, but regional diplomatic channels remain active in attempts to de-escalate tensions and resume negotiations, as stated by reports.
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