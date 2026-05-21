MENAFN - Grocery Coupon Guide) A glass bottle of golden olive oil sits ready for use in a modern kitchen. Severe droughts in the Mediterranean are threatening the global olive harvest, which means shoppers should expect significantly higher prices and empty shelves when looking for their favorite cooking oil. Pexels.

Keeping a well-stocked pantry is the best defense against the unpredictable nature of the modern retail market. Unfortunately, economists are warning that several common household ingredients will become very difficult to find over the next month. A combination of severe weather events, transportation delays, and international export bans is squeezing the global food supply. You might encounter frustrating empty shelves when you go looking for your favorite baking supplies and dinner foundations. Let us explore the 8 pantry staples expected to face shortages in the next 30 days.

1. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

The Mediterranean region has suffered through a historic, multi-year drought that has devastated ancient olive groves. This lack of rain has completely decimated the annual olive harvest in countries like Spain and Italy. As the global supply plummets, the retail price for a bottle of high-quality oil is skyrocketing. Experts predict that budget-friendly store brands will be the first items to vanish entirely from the shelves. You should consider trying alternative cooking fats like avocado or canola oil to protect your grocery budget.

2. Canned Tomatoes

California produces a vast majority of the canned tomatoes and pasta sauces consumed in the United States. Recent unpredictable weather patterns-ranging from floods to extreme heat-have severely impacted the vital tomato crops. Processing plants are currently struggling to secure enough raw tomatoes to meet the normal national retail demand. This shortage will make it harder to find cheap cans of diced tomatoes and thick tomato paste. Stocking up on a few extra cans now ensures your family can still enjoy affordable spaghetti dinners.

3. Imported White Rice

Rice is a fundamental dietary staple for millions of families, but global export restrictions are threatening its availability. Several major rice producing nations have limited their international shipments to protect their own domestic food security. This geopolitical tension is causing a noticeable tightening of the rice supply in American neighborhood grocery stores. Shoppers may find that large, economical bags of jasmine and basmati rice are frequently out of stock. Exploring domestic grains like quinoa or barley can help diversify your pantry during this uncertain time.

4. Creamy Peanut Butter

A poor peanut harvest in the southern United States is creating a headache for major sandwich spread manufacturers. Heavy rains during the planting season severely reduced the total yield of high-quality, edible peanuts. This agricultural setback is causing production delays for the most popular national brands of creamy peanut butter. You might see purchase limits implemented at your local store to prevent frantic shoppers from hoarding jars. Finding alternative nut butters like almond or sunflower seed can help keep your lunchboxes fully packed.

5. Baking Cocoa Powder

The global chocolate industry is currently facing an unprecedented crisis due to crop diseases in West Africa. The cost of raw cocoa beans has reached historic, record-breaking highs on the international commodity market. This astronomical price increase is forcing manufacturers to reduce their production of basic baking cocoa powder. Home bakers will likely see empty spaces on the shelf where their favorite rich cocoa used to sit. Buying a container now is highly recommended if you plan on baking chocolate cakes or brownies soon.

6. Dry Semolina Pasta

A severe shortage of durum wheat, the hard wheat used to make premium pasta is impacting global production. Drought conditions in Canada and Europe have drastically reduced the availability of this highly specialized agricultural grain. Pasta manufacturers are struggling to keep up with consumer demand while navigating these expensive raw material costs. You might find that specific shapes, like bowties or jumbo shells, are missing from your local pasta aisle. Keeping a few versatile boxes of penne in your pantry ensures you always have a quick dinner option.

7. Canned Peaches

Fruit orchards in the southeastern states experienced devastating late spring frosts that destroyed the delicate peach blossoms. This sudden freeze wiped out a significant portion of the crop destined for the canned fruit industry. Shoppers rely on these sweet, shelf-stable cans for affordable winter desserts and quick children's snacks. The reduced harvest means that stores will receive far fewer shipments of canned peaches over the coming weeks. You should check the frozen fruit aisle for viable alternatives if you cannot find your favorite canned brand.

8. Dry Black Beans

Beans are an essential source of affordable protein, making them highly vulnerable to sudden surges in consumer demand. As meat prices rise, more families are turning to dry black beans to stretch their strict grocery budgets. This sudden shift in shopping behavior is quickly depleting the national reserves of dry legumes and lentils. Retailers are having a hard time keeping the bottom shelves fully stocked with these cheap, one-pound bags. Buying a few extra bags during your next trip provides excellent nutritional security for your household.

Preparing Your Home Pantry

Encountering an empty shelf is annoying, but it does not have to ruin your weekly family meal plan. The key to surviving these rolling shortages is flexibility and a willingness to substitute ingredients in your recipes. You should perform a quick inventory of your current pantry and prioritize stocking the items you use most. Avoid panic buying, as hoarding only worsens the supply chain issues for the rest of your local community. A calm, strategic approach to grocery shopping ensures your family eats well regardless of retail challenges.

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