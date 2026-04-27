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Trump Blames Religious Hatred for White House Dinner Shooting Suspect
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has commented on the suspect involved in a shooting linked to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner area, describing him as someone motivated by long-standing hostility and what he called anti-Christian sentiment, according to reports.
Speaking in a televised interview, Trump said the attacker appeared to harbor intense anger over a prolonged period, suggesting the individual’s mindset was shaped by religious hatred.
"He had a lot of hatred in his heart for quite a while," Trump said Sunday, describing the motive as "strongly anti-Christian." He said the suspect's family was aware of his difficulties and suggested they "probably" should have reported him "a little bit more strongly."
He also expressed strong condemnation of the individual, framing him as someone responsible for damaging the country’s direction.
"I hated a guy like this, sick, bad person. I hated somebody like that, changing the course of our country," he said.
Trump also praised the response of security personnel, saying the attacker rushed forward aggressively but was intercepted before reaching a secure entry point.
"He came in running like he was an NFL (National Football League) running back" but was stopped before reaching the doors.
In addition, he reiterated plans for enhanced White House security infrastructure, including a proposed new ballroom designed with reinforced protective features such as thick bulletproof glass and drone-resistant measures, positioned in what he described as one of the most secure locations globally.
Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Allen, who was apprehended at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Officials said he was stopped just short of breaching a security perimeter, as stated by reports.
Speaking in a televised interview, Trump said the attacker appeared to harbor intense anger over a prolonged period, suggesting the individual’s mindset was shaped by religious hatred.
"He had a lot of hatred in his heart for quite a while," Trump said Sunday, describing the motive as "strongly anti-Christian." He said the suspect's family was aware of his difficulties and suggested they "probably" should have reported him "a little bit more strongly."
He also expressed strong condemnation of the individual, framing him as someone responsible for damaging the country’s direction.
"I hated a guy like this, sick, bad person. I hated somebody like that, changing the course of our country," he said.
Trump also praised the response of security personnel, saying the attacker rushed forward aggressively but was intercepted before reaching a secure entry point.
"He came in running like he was an NFL (National Football League) running back" but was stopped before reaching the doors.
In addition, he reiterated plans for enhanced White House security infrastructure, including a proposed new ballroom designed with reinforced protective features such as thick bulletproof glass and drone-resistant measures, positioned in what he described as one of the most secure locations globally.
Authorities identified the suspect as Cole Allen, who was apprehended at the Washington Hilton Hotel. Officials said he was stopped just short of breaching a security perimeter, as stated by reports.
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