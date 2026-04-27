Iran Welcomes Azerbaijan's Border Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's efforts to expand its reception capacity during the conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran are commendable, said Foroud Asgari, Iran's Deputy Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade, and Head of the Customs Administration, following a visit to the Bilasuvar border customs post,Trend reports.

He noted that cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan at the border remains at an appropriate level, adding that no issues were recorded at border crossing points during the conflict period and that the neighboring countries demonstrated strong coordination.

Asgari stated that plans are underway to increase export, import, and transit operations through the Bilasuvar border crossing. Due to its proximity to Central Asian countries, it has been decided to upgrade the checkpoint into a Main Directorate, with the necessary budget to be allocated.

“Necessary authority has been granted to the Bilasuvar border checkpoint to simplify the release of goods and take the required steps to ensure the satisfaction of business representatives. These measures are expected to transform the Ardabil-Bilasuvar Free Trade Zone into one of the country's more active free trade zones. Iran hopes that this customs point will play an active role in supplying raw materials for the country's production sector and even in the import of essential goods,” he said.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

On April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he extended the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and discussions are concluded, one way or the other.