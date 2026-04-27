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Jordan’s King Urges US-Iran Deal to Ensure Arab Security
(MENAFN) Jordan’s King Abdullah II emphasized that any future deal between Washington and Tehran must ensure the protection of Arab nations, underscoring regional security concerns amid ongoing tensions.
During a meeting in Amman with Kuwait’s foreign minister, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring ways to broaden cooperation across various sectors. The talks also highlighted the importance of coordinated Arab efforts to maintain de-escalation in the region, according to an official statement.
The Jordanian monarch said any agreement to reduce tensions “must guarantee the security of Arab countries.”
He further underlined the strategic importance of stability in the Gulf, stating, “The security of the Gulf is fundamental to the security and stability of the region and the world."
Tensions in the region have intensified since late February, when a joint military campaign by the United States and Israel targeted Iran, leading to significant casualties. In response, Tehran carried out drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Arab states hosting US military assets.
According to, diplomatic efforts have so far failed to bring a resolution. Talks between US and Iranian representatives held in Islamabad earlier this month did not result in an agreement to end the conflict.
These negotiations followed a temporary ceasefire brokered by Pakistan in early April, which was later extended by the US president. While preparations for another round of discussions are ongoing, major obstacles remain, including disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions affecting Iranian ports, and Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, as stated by reports.
During a meeting in Amman with Kuwait’s foreign minister, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring ways to broaden cooperation across various sectors. The talks also highlighted the importance of coordinated Arab efforts to maintain de-escalation in the region, according to an official statement.
The Jordanian monarch said any agreement to reduce tensions “must guarantee the security of Arab countries.”
He further underlined the strategic importance of stability in the Gulf, stating, “The security of the Gulf is fundamental to the security and stability of the region and the world."
Tensions in the region have intensified since late February, when a joint military campaign by the United States and Israel targeted Iran, leading to significant casualties. In response, Tehran carried out drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel as well as Arab states hosting US military assets.
According to, diplomatic efforts have so far failed to bring a resolution. Talks between US and Iranian representatives held in Islamabad earlier this month did not result in an agreement to end the conflict.
These negotiations followed a temporary ceasefire brokered by Pakistan in early April, which was later extended by the US president. While preparations for another round of discussions are ongoing, major obstacles remain, including disputes over the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions affecting Iranian ports, and Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium, as stated by reports.
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