EXEED Delivers Comprehensive Q1 Performance Across Global Markets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – April, 2026: EXEED has closed an active first quarter globally, with its operations under Arabian Heritage Motors by Al Ghurair continuing to build on the Kingdom's position as a priority market. From rigorous product validation to channel expansion and brand building, EXEED has shown the systemic resilience and technological depth that now underpin its growth across key regions, including the Middle East.

In January, the brand unveiled its largest flagship showroom in the MENA region in Riyadh. The 5,000-square-metre space offers an immersive environment that brings together product experience and brand culture. A second showroom has since opened in Jeddah, widening Saudi customers' access to EXEED's premium line-up.

Beyond the Kingdom, EXEED is making steady progress across emerging markets. It recently entered Morocco through a strategic alliance with a leading local group and launched its premium electric line-up, EXLANTIX, including the ES and ET models, in Warsaw, with plans to establish a full sales and service network in Poland within the year. From Norway to Egypt, EXEED and its electric range are broadening reach through international auto show appearances and local partnerships, rooting the 'Shift to Tomorrow' philosophy in diverse regions worldwide.

The quarter also brought fresh recognition for the flagship plug-in hybrid SUV. The EXEED RX PHEV was named 'Best Hybrid Model of 2026' by Carwow, with judges highlighting its 537 hp combined output and refined driving performance. The same model went on to climb a 41-degree ice and snow slope in Almaty in February, proving the reliability of EXEED's 'Four-Engine, Four-Drive' system and Texxeract new energy technology in extreme conditions.