Iran's Araghchi Rallies Gulf Support For Regional Ceasefire Path Beyond Washington
Araghchi urged Gulf partners to adopt a“responsible” position aimed at creating a regional collective security framework, as Tehran works to expand its network of mediators and political backers following weeks of confrontation with the United States and Israel.
In Muscat, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said received Araghchi at Al Baraka Palace. According to Oman's state news agency, the two discussed regional developments, mediation efforts, and broader initiatives to end conflicts. The Sultan shared his views on advancing political solutions to reduce humanitarian and geopolitical fallout, underscoring dialogue and diplomacy as essential to lasting peace. The visit highlighted Oman's longstanding role as a trusted intermediary in regional disputes, particularly those involving Iran and the United States.
Araghchi also held separate phone calls with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. Iran's foreign ministry said he briefed both counterparts on ceasefire challenges and Tehran's diplomatic initiatives.
Doha and Riyadh stressed the importance of continued regional coordination and political solutions, with Qatar reiterating its readiness to maintain an active mediation role and facilitate dialogue.
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