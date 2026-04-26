Egypt Urges Iran, Qatar To Uphold Diplomacy, Ease Regional Tensions

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty held phone calls with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to discuss ongoing US-Iran negotiations and efforts to reduce regional tensions, the Egyptian foreign ministry said.

According to the statement, the discussions focused on recent regional developments and the negotiation track between Washington and Tehran. Abdelatty underscored the importance of maintaining dialogue and intensifying consultation among relevant parties to sustain ceasefire arrangements and consolidate de-escalation efforts.

He emphasized that diplomatic solutions remain the primary safeguard against wider regional conflict, stressing that sustainable security requires respect for state sovereignty and consideration of the security concerns of Gulf countries.

Abdelatty also highlighted the need to protect international navigation and maritime security, noting the impact of regional tensions on global energy and trade routes.

The ministry added that Abdelatty called for continued coordination and joint action to preserve stability and safeguard national interests.

The calls form part of Egypt's broader diplomatic push to support regional de-escalation and prevent further conflict expansion.