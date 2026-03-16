Delhi Weather Update: Rain Brings Relief As Temperature Drops Across NCR On March 16

Delhi witnessed a pleasant change in weather on March 16 as rain and cool winds brought relief from rising temperatures. The sudden shift has lowered the mercury, making conditions comfortable across the city and nearby NCR areas.

Weather conditions in Delhi turned pleasant on March 16 after recent rainfall and thunderstorms brought relief from rising heat. Cloudy skies and cooler winds dominated the morning, making the atmosphere more comfortable for residents across the national capital and nearby NCR regions.

The rain that lashed parts of Delhi on March 15 caused a noticeable drop in temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature has fallen by around six degrees, bringing welcome relief after unusually warm days earlier this month.

For Monday, the weather department expects partly cloudy skies across the city. Daytime temperatures are likely to remain between 28°C and 31°C, while minimum temperatures may hover around 14°C to 16°C, keeping conditions relatively mild compared with previous days.

Forecasts also suggest breezy conditions with winds reaching around 20–30 km/h during the day. While heavy rain is not expected immediately, meteorologists predict another western disturbance around March 18 that could again bring light showers and thunderstorms to Delhi-NCR.