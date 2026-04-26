Zhour Developments Launches EGP 10Bn Fiori Compound In West Cairo

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Zhour Developments has announced the launch of FioRI compound, a mixed-use residential project in west Cairo, with total investments exceeding EGP 10bn.

The project reflects continued expansion in west Cairo, an area that has attracted increasing real estate activity in recent years due to ongoing infrastructure development and connectivity improvements.

Tarek Nasr El-Din, Chairperson of Zhour Developments, said the project aligns with market demand for integrated communities that combine residential use with investment potential.

According to the company, the development will be implemented in four phases. The first phase, expected to begin in the coming months, will account for around 20% of the project and include between 25 and 30 residential buildings, with approximately 850 units. Delivery of this phase is scheduled within two years.

FioRI compound is located directly on the Middle Ring Road, near key routes including Al Wahat Road and Fayoum Road, and within a short distance of Sphinx International Airport and Al-Hosary area, offering access to major urban centers in West Cairo.

The project spans around 55 feddans, with 25% allocated to built-up areas and the remaining 75% dedicated to green spaces and services.

Units will range from 70 to 182 sqm, offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. The development will also include commercial areas, a clubhouse, landscaped spaces, parking facilities, and other amenities.

Prices are set between EGP 24,000 and EGP 30,000 per square meter before discounts, with launch offers reducing prices to around EGP 18,000 per meter, depending on unit location and payment plans. Payment schemes extend up to 10 years, starting with a 10% down payment.

Zhour Developments said first-phase units are expected to be delivered within 24 months under a semi-finished system.