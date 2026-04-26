Unravelling Of 22 Minutes, Then Their Command Collapsed: Indian Army On Op Sindoor

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) The Indian Army on Monday shared a post on social media highlighting how Operation Sindoor disrupted the command structure of the terrorists in just 22 minutes.

"Resolve. Clarity. Mission Focus. Justice Served -- Swift and Precise. Evidence doesn't argue - It settles," the Army wrote on X.

This post comes just days before the first anniversary of the Indian Army's decisive military action -- Operation Sindoor.

The post also included a photo with the caption, "The unravelling of 22 minutes and then their command collapsed."

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Army shared another social media post highlighting the precision strikes that destroyed nine terror camps linked to outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"Precision driven. Terror Targeting. Outcomes that Endure," the Army said in a post on X.

The post was accompanied by an image captioned "9 terror camps destroyed" and "India does not forget", depicting a command centre during the strikes carried out as part of Operation Sindoor.

Last week, the Army had shared another post underlining 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' preparedness, signalling continued readiness and deterrence following the operation.

"A new normal. A new posture. Recalibrated. Reinforced. Ready. Atmanirbhar Bharat Stands Prepared," the post read.

The visual highlighted post-operation enhancements, including 50 new mission-ready units, four additional agile formations, more than five lakh latest weapons, over two lakh new equipment items, and eight anti-terror operational frameworks.

On April 22, as India marked one year since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, in which Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 tourists after identifying their religion, the Army reiterated its commitment to respond firmly to acts of terror.

The Indian Army took to social media and warned that any misdeeds against the nation will be met by a response.

In a post on X, the Army said, "For acts against India, the response is assured. Justice will be served. Always."

It also shared a photo showcasing Operation Mahadev, with the tagline "It was only a matter of time" in red colour. This refers to the intense manhunt and neutralisation of the terrorists involved in the attack.

Operation Mahadev was launched immediately after the April 22 attack. It involved extensive searches in difficult Himalayan terrain near Dachigam/Mahadev Ridge, culminating in the elimination of the three main perpetrators.

The Indian armed forces scanned over 300 sq kilometres of treacherous terrain for 93 days and eventually neutralised the terrorists.

A day ahead of the Pahalgam anniversary, the Indian Army reiterated its firm commitment to justice and issued a strong warning that any breach of the "boundaries of humanity" would invite a decisive response.

In a strongly-worded post on its X handle, the Indian Army said, "When boundaries of humanity are crossed, the response is decisive. Justice is served. India stands united."

The post was accompanied by a visual message stating "Some boundaries should never be crossed", featuring a map of India marked with red 'sindoor' powder, symbolising the Army's decisive action against terrorists under 'Operation Sindoor'.

The image also carried the message "India does not forget", underlining the country's resolve and unity.

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, 2025, when 26 people were killed in a brutal massacre targeting tourists. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The attackers singled out victims after asking about their religion, forcing them to recite the Islamic 'kalima' to identify non-Muslims. Among those killed were 25 tourists and one local pony ride operator who tried to save the tourists.

Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 6 and 7, carrying out what officials described as a focused, measured and non-escalatory military action targeting high-value terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

'Operation Sindoor' was a significant demonstration of India's military and strategic capability, combining both military and non-military measures.

The operation successfully neutralised terrorist threats, deterred further aggression and reinforced India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism while maintaining strategic restraint.