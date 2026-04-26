Al-Sisi Approves Galala Development Plan, Orders Tourism, Trade Expansion

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has approved a comprehensive four-year development plan for Galala City on Egypt's Red Sea coast, aimed at transforming the area into an integrated hub for tourism, trade, and economic activity.

According to the presidency, Al-Sisi reviewed ongoing projects during a meeting with senior military and executive officials, as part of preparations for the city's operational phase. Discussions also covered the second phase of the Mont Galala project, with the president endorsing its implementation framework in partnership with the private sector.

Al-Sisi stressed the importance of completing projects to the highest international standards and within set timelines, underscoring their role in boosting investment, tourism, and employment. He also directed adjustments to the Ain Sokhna-Zaafarana road to improve safety and reduce traffic accidents.

The plan includes construction of residential and tourism towers along the Red Sea coast, a service marina, and hotels incorporating economic, medical, and educational facilities. Additional floating marinas will be developed to attract international companies and position Galala as a global centre for trade and maritime services.

To ensure sustainable development, Al-Sisi ordered the establishment of an integrated residential zone for city workers, complete with housing, schools, and essential services.

These projects form part of Egypt's broader strategy to develop its eastern coastline and strengthen its role in the national economy through real estate, tourism, and service-sector investments.