Egypt Steps Up Field, Digital Oversight To Enhance Healthcare Services

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt is intensifying field inspections and expanding digital oversight of healthcare facilities as part of efforts to improve service quality and operational efficiency nationwide, the Ministry of Health said.

In a statement, the ministry said Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar chaired a regular meeting with senior officials to review progress and address implementation challenges, with a focus on practical measures to upgrade healthcare services.

Ministry spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the minister directed that structured monthly meetings be held with ministry representatives to review key issues and monitor the execution of previous decisions.

The minister also called for intensified periodic and surprise field visits to hospitals and healthcare facilities, alongside direct engagement with citizens and medical staff to identify and resolve on-the-ground challenges more effectively.

He stressed the importance of stronger coordination with governors, describing them as essential partners in improving healthcare systems at the local level.

On healthcare projects, Abdel Ghaffar ordered enhanced field monitoring through ministry representatives and the launch of an electronic dashboard to track implementation rates and financial disbursements in real time, with dedicated supervisors assigned to each governorate.

The meeting also reviewed the availability of medicines and medical supplies. The minister called for continued coordination with the Unified Procurement Authority to ensure sustainable supply chains and prevent shortages.

Discussions further covered primary healthcare units, with directives to develop urgent plans to address staffing gaps, improve operational efficiency, and advance digital transformation efforts.

The minister also ordered a review of the ministry's institutional structure, including the establishment of a specialised unit to measure citizen satisfaction and the creation of a central database to track recurring issues and inform targeted training programmes.

In addition, he called for reassessing contracts related to cleaning, security, and maintenance services across healthcare facilities to ensure high standards of safety and quality.

The ministry said these measures are part of Egypt's broader strategy to modernise the healthcare system and improve service delivery for all citizens.