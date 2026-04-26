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UN Warns Sudan Conflict Has Become World’s Largest Humanitarian Crisis
(MENAFN) The United Nations has described the war in Sudan as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, as it marked three years since the conflict began, according to remarks delivered at an international conference in Berlin.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message to the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan that the anniversary represents a devastating turning point for the country.
"Today marks three years since the war in Sudan began," Guterres said, describing it as “a tragic milestone in a conflict that has shattered a country of immense promise, and created the world's largest humanitarian crisis."
He warned that conditions inside the country have deteriorated sharply, with “nearly 34 million people inside Sudan now need humanitarian assistance,” and “more than 4.5 million” displaced across borders.
Guterres added that famine has spread in areas that were once agriculturally productive, stating that “famine has taken hold in what was once a breadbasket for the region,” and warning that “an entire generation of children has been robbed of education.”
He also highlighted the scale of abuse suffered during the conflict, noting that “women and girls have been terrorized and systematic sexual violence has prevailed.”
On humanitarian funding, he said the response has been insufficient, explaining that “less than 40% of the humanitarian support required was delivered” last year, which has forced reductions in food assistance, medical care, and support services for survivors of sexual violence.
“Despite growing needs, this year's response is falling even further short,” he said, calling on the international community to increase support.
Guterres stressed that financial aid alone is not enough to resolve the crisis, urging “an immediate cessation of hostilities” and an end to arms flows and outside interference that continue to fuel the war.
He also called for a “credible path” toward an “inclusive, civilian-led political process” that reflects the will of Sudan’s population.
Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry criticized the Berlin conference, arguing that it was organized without consultation with Khartoum and describing it as a “colonial tutelage approach” through which Western states are attempting to impose their agenda.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a video message to the International Humanitarian Conference for Sudan that the anniversary represents a devastating turning point for the country.
"Today marks three years since the war in Sudan began," Guterres said, describing it as “a tragic milestone in a conflict that has shattered a country of immense promise, and created the world's largest humanitarian crisis."
He warned that conditions inside the country have deteriorated sharply, with “nearly 34 million people inside Sudan now need humanitarian assistance,” and “more than 4.5 million” displaced across borders.
Guterres added that famine has spread in areas that were once agriculturally productive, stating that “famine has taken hold in what was once a breadbasket for the region,” and warning that “an entire generation of children has been robbed of education.”
He also highlighted the scale of abuse suffered during the conflict, noting that “women and girls have been terrorized and systematic sexual violence has prevailed.”
On humanitarian funding, he said the response has been insufficient, explaining that “less than 40% of the humanitarian support required was delivered” last year, which has forced reductions in food assistance, medical care, and support services for survivors of sexual violence.
“Despite growing needs, this year's response is falling even further short,” he said, calling on the international community to increase support.
Guterres stressed that financial aid alone is not enough to resolve the crisis, urging “an immediate cessation of hostilities” and an end to arms flows and outside interference that continue to fuel the war.
He also called for a “credible path” toward an “inclusive, civilian-led political process” that reflects the will of Sudan’s population.
Meanwhile, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry criticized the Berlin conference, arguing that it was organized without consultation with Khartoum and describing it as a “colonial tutelage approach” through which Western states are attempting to impose their agenda.
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