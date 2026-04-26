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EU Chemical Safety Plan Faces Delays Amid Rising Pollution
(MENAFN) Efforts by the European Union to restrict hazardous chemicals are facing significant delays, with environmental organizations warning that the slowdown could be contributing to increased pollution levels.
According to environmental groups, the European Commission has become a major obstacle to implementing the chemicals strategy adopted in 2022. They argue that delays they describe as “unlawful” have already resulted in nearly 100,000 tons of additional pollution linked to several groups of hazardous substances.
The concerns were raised in a recent report titled “The EU’s Restrictions Roadmap,” which highlights growing setbacks in the bloc’s efforts to regulate dangerous chemicals across multiple sectors.
Among the substances flagged are toxic compounds found in some childcare products, including diapers, as well as so-called “forever chemicals” used in a wide range of consumer goods. In total, 14 chemical groups are reported to be experiencing significant delays in regulatory action.
The European Commission launched its restrictions roadmap in April 2022, presenting it as an ambitious initiative aimed at phasing out broad categories of harmful chemicals.
However, implementation has reportedly fallen behind expectations. Environmental organizations reviewing progress claim that no formal regulatory process has begun for several of the targeted chemical groups, while others have seen their timelines paused or stalled.
The delayed measures cover a range of substances, including lead used in ammunition, which has been linked to health risks among hunters, chemicals used in childcare products associated in studies with cancer and genetic effects, calcium cyanamide fertilizer, and certain flame retardants used in vehicles that can accumulate in living organisms over time.
Environmental groups warn that continued delays could undermine the EU’s long-term environmental and public health goals.
According to environmental groups, the European Commission has become a major obstacle to implementing the chemicals strategy adopted in 2022. They argue that delays they describe as “unlawful” have already resulted in nearly 100,000 tons of additional pollution linked to several groups of hazardous substances.
The concerns were raised in a recent report titled “The EU’s Restrictions Roadmap,” which highlights growing setbacks in the bloc’s efforts to regulate dangerous chemicals across multiple sectors.
Among the substances flagged are toxic compounds found in some childcare products, including diapers, as well as so-called “forever chemicals” used in a wide range of consumer goods. In total, 14 chemical groups are reported to be experiencing significant delays in regulatory action.
The European Commission launched its restrictions roadmap in April 2022, presenting it as an ambitious initiative aimed at phasing out broad categories of harmful chemicals.
However, implementation has reportedly fallen behind expectations. Environmental organizations reviewing progress claim that no formal regulatory process has begun for several of the targeted chemical groups, while others have seen their timelines paused or stalled.
The delayed measures cover a range of substances, including lead used in ammunition, which has been linked to health risks among hunters, chemicals used in childcare products associated in studies with cancer and genetic effects, calcium cyanamide fertilizer, and certain flame retardants used in vehicles that can accumulate in living organisms over time.
Environmental groups warn that continued delays could undermine the EU’s long-term environmental and public health goals.
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