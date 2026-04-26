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Senior Says UEC Tour of Türkiye Earns High Praise
(MENAFN) A senior official from the European Cycling Union (UEC) has praised the Tour of Türkiye, saying it has reached a level approaching that of major global cycling competitions such as the Tour de France.
Vladimiros Petsas, who also serves as the race director for the eight-day event, said the race has shown steady year-on-year improvement, crediting organizers for learning from previous editions and continuously refining the event.
He highlighted the increasing popularity of cycling in Türkiye, noting that public interest has expanded beyond dedicated sports fans and is now engaging wider audiences.
According to him, this growing enthusiasm reflects the broader development of the sport in the country and the success of ongoing efforts to promote cycling participation and visibility.
Petsas also emphasized that safety remains a key priority for all Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) events, expressing confidence in the organization and preparation of the race.
He expressed appreciation for cooperation with Turkish cycling authorities, stating that collaboration has contributed to the event’s continued development.
The Tour of Türkiye is part of the UCI Europe Tour ProSeries calendar and features routes across several coastal regions, showcasing different parts of the country.
The race begins in Çeşme in İzmir and concludes in Ankara, covering more than 1,100 kilometers over the course of the competition, with over 160 cyclists from multiple countries participating in this year’s edition.
Vladimiros Petsas, who also serves as the race director for the eight-day event, said the race has shown steady year-on-year improvement, crediting organizers for learning from previous editions and continuously refining the event.
He highlighted the increasing popularity of cycling in Türkiye, noting that public interest has expanded beyond dedicated sports fans and is now engaging wider audiences.
According to him, this growing enthusiasm reflects the broader development of the sport in the country and the success of ongoing efforts to promote cycling participation and visibility.
Petsas also emphasized that safety remains a key priority for all Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) events, expressing confidence in the organization and preparation of the race.
He expressed appreciation for cooperation with Turkish cycling authorities, stating that collaboration has contributed to the event’s continued development.
The Tour of Türkiye is part of the UCI Europe Tour ProSeries calendar and features routes across several coastal regions, showcasing different parts of the country.
The race begins in Çeşme in İzmir and concludes in Ankara, covering more than 1,100 kilometers over the course of the competition, with over 160 cyclists from multiple countries participating in this year’s edition.
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