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Iran Says No Direct U.S. Talks Planned as Araghchi Arrives in Pakistan
(MENAFN) Iran's top diplomat touched down in Islamabad Saturday amid conflicting signals from Tehran and Washington over whether direct engagement between the two sides would take place, deepening uncertainty around fragile peace efforts.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had arrived in the Pakistani capital for high-level meetings with senior government officials — but firmly ruled out any face-to-face contact with American representatives. Baqaei posted on X that the discussions would unfold "in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices" to bring an end to what he described as an "American-imposed war of aggression" and restore stability across the region.
"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," he added.
The statement directly contradicted an earlier announcement from Washington. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner were set to fly to Pakistan Saturday to engage with Iranian representatives through Pakistani intermediaries.
"I can confirm special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in direct talks, intermediated by the Pakistanis, who have been incredible mediators throughout this entire process, with representatives from the Iranian delegation," Leavitt told media.
Leavitt added that Vice President JD Vance would remain stateside, though he "remains deeply involved in this entire process."
Islamabad is intensifying its diplomatic push to revive a second round of U.S.-Iran negotiations. Sources indicate that ongoing consultations with Tehran could open the door to renewed talks following an initial round of direct dialogue held in Islamabad on April 11–12 — the first of its kind between the two adversaries.
That breakthrough followed a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire announced April 8, which President Donald Trump subsequently extended with no defined end date. The renewed diplomatic activity comes against the backdrop of a conflict that erupted February 28, with international actors pressing for a comprehensive agreement to halt hostilities.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei confirmed that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had arrived in the Pakistani capital for high-level meetings with senior government officials — but firmly ruled out any face-to-face contact with American representatives. Baqaei posted on X that the discussions would unfold "in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices" to bring an end to what he described as an "American-imposed war of aggression" and restore stability across the region.
"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," he added.
The statement directly contradicted an earlier announcement from Washington. White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner were set to fly to Pakistan Saturday to engage with Iranian representatives through Pakistani intermediaries.
"I can confirm special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in direct talks, intermediated by the Pakistanis, who have been incredible mediators throughout this entire process, with representatives from the Iranian delegation," Leavitt told media.
Leavitt added that Vice President JD Vance would remain stateside, though he "remains deeply involved in this entire process."
Islamabad is intensifying its diplomatic push to revive a second round of U.S.-Iran negotiations. Sources indicate that ongoing consultations with Tehran could open the door to renewed talks following an initial round of direct dialogue held in Islamabad on April 11–12 — the first of its kind between the two adversaries.
That breakthrough followed a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire announced April 8, which President Donald Trump subsequently extended with no defined end date. The renewed diplomatic activity comes against the backdrop of a conflict that erupted February 28, with international actors pressing for a comprehensive agreement to halt hostilities.
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