Iran Says No Talks Under Threat, Warns Of Escalation Amid U.S. Tensions

Writing on X, Araghchi said Tehran could unveil“new cards on the battlefield” if diplomatic efforts collapse, signalling readiness for further confrontation.

His remarks echo those of Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who accused Washington of trying to turn negotiations into“surrender talks” through military pressure and alleged ceasefire violations.

Ghalibaf said Iran would not accept negotiations under coercion and warned that recent developments could justify renewed conflict.

The statements come as diplomatic efforts appear stalled despite earlier indications from Donald Trump that a deal could be signed in Pakistan.

Trump said a U.S. delegation led by Vice President JD Vance would travel to Islamabad, though no talks have been confirmed so far.

He also acknowledged Iran's anger over the blockade of key waterways and the seizure of an Iranian commercial vessel.

Tensions escalated after U.S. forces seized an Iranian cargo ship, saying it attempted to bypass a naval blockade imposed during the crisis.

Tehran condemned the move as“armed piracy” and warned it would respond, raising fears of further escalation at sea.

Iranian forces subsequently launched drones toward U.S. naval vessels in nearby waters, according to regional media reports.

While no confirmed damage has been reported, the incident heightened concerns over security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Previous rounds of U.S.-Iran talks in Pakistan ended without a comprehensive agreement after hours of negotiations.

Key sticking points include sanctions relief, maritime security, and guarantees against future military action.

Analysts say the combination of hardening rhetoric, military incidents and stalled diplomacy increases the risk of renewed confrontation despite ongoing mediation efforts.