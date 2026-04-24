MP Girl Scores 499 Out Of 500 In 10 Board Exams, Awarded Rs 1 Lakh By CM

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 24 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav extended heartfelt congratulations to Kumari Pratibha Singh Solanki of Panna district, who has topped the state in this year's Class 10 Board examinations by securing an extraordinary 499 out of 500 marks.

Recognising her achievement, the Chief Minister presented her with an incentive award of Rs 1 lakh at his official residence in Bhopal on Thursday. In a post shared on social media platform X, the Chief Minister praised Pratibha's accomplishment, describing her as a“bright daughter of Panna” and a source of inspiration for countless students across the state.

He emphasised that daughters like Pratibha are the pride of Madhya Pradesh, and their success stories highlight the importance of education and perseverance. Pratibha's near-perfect score has not only brought immense pride to her family and district but also positioned her as a role model for young learners striving for excellence.

The Chief Minister's gesture of personally meeting her and awarding the prize underscores the government's commitment to encouraging academic brilliance among students.

The felicitation ceremony at the CM's residence was marked by warmth and appreciation, with Pratibha receiving accolades for her dedication and hard work. The Chief Minister noted that her achievement reflects the potential of Madhya Pradesh's youth and the importance of nurturing talent through quality education.

Pratibha's success has sparked widespread admiration, with her story being shared across social media platforms. Many have lauded her determination and discipline, while educators have pointed out that such recognition motivates other students to aim higher.

The state government has consistently emphasised the need to support meritorious students, and this award is seen as part of broader efforts to celebrate academic excellence.

For Pratibha, the recognition marks the beginning of a promising journey, with expectations that she will continue to excel in her future endeavours.

Her achievement stands as a testament to the transformative power of education and the role of supportive governance in fostering young talent.