Indian Defence Secretary, UK NSA Hold Talks On Regional Security

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held talks with Jonathan Nicholas Powell, National Security Advisor of the UK on regional security developments. Singh and Powell on Thursday reviewed progress of existing India-UK defence cooperation frameworks.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Defence stated, "Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today met Mr. Jonathan Nicholas Powell, National Security Advisor of the UK. The two sides exchanged views on regional security developments and reviewed progress under existing India-UK defence cooperation frameworks, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening strategic ties." Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh today met Mr. Jonathan Nicholas Powell, National Security Advisor of the UK. The two sides exchanged views on regional security developments and reviewed progress under existing India–UK defence cooperation frameworks, reaffirming their... twitter/etzIZNgkhV - Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) April 23, 2026

UK NSA meets EAM Jaishankar

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Powell on regional and global security issues.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Glad to meet UK NSA Jonathan Powell in New Delhi this afternoon. Our discussion focused on regional and global security issues, as well as the deepening India-UK cooperation." Glad to meet UK NSA Jonathan Powell in New Delhi this afternoon. Our discussion focused on regional and global security issues, as well as the deepening cooperation. twitter/F0073dHDcO - Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 23, 2026

Annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue

Powell also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue.

In a post on X, Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said, "NSA hosted his counterpart from UK Mr. Jonathan Powell in New Delhi on 23 April 2026 for the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue. They had wide ranging discussions on advancing the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including strengthening defence and security cooperation. They also exchanged views on regional and global security challenges." NSA hosted his counterpart from UK Mr. Jonathan Powell in New Delhi on 23 April 2026 for the annual India-UK Strategic Dialogue. They had wide ranging discussions on advancing the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including strengthening defence and security... twitter/LadwWLDYuR - Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) April 23, 2026

Indian, UK armed forces chiefs hold talks

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on April 22 interacted with his British counterpart, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, during his official visit to the United Kingdom, where both nations reaffirmed their resolve to collaboratively address contemporary global challenges. The visit focused on strengthening bilateral ties, with both sides discussing issues ranging from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats. General Anil Chauhan, #CDS, during his official visit to the United Kingdom interacted with Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, CDS UK. India and the UK reaffirmed their shared resolve to collaboratively address contemporary challenges from global trade imbalances to emerging... twitter/yNlMt7dvdP - HQ IDS (@HQ_IDS_India) April 22, 2026

In a post on X, HQ IDS stated that India and the UK reaffirmed their "shared resolve to collaboratively address contemporary challenges, from global trade imbalances to emerging cyber threats, while advancing a peaceful and prosperous #IndoPacific and harnessing accelerated technological transformation." (ANI)

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