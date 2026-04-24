Debris From Downed Drone Falls In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko reported this on Telegram.

"Debris from the UAV fell at two locations in the Solomianskyi district-onto a non-residential development buildings and into a body of water," Klychko noted.

Consequences of Russia's strike on Odesa: Married couple killed; houses and merchant ship hit

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of Russian UAVs.

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