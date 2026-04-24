Debris From Downed Drone Falls In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District
"Debris from the UAV fell at two locations in the Solomianskyi district-onto a non-residential development buildings and into a body of water," Klychko noted.Read also: Consequences of Russia's strike on Odesa: Married couple killed; houses and merchant ship hit
As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of Russian UAVs.
Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment