Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Debris From Downed Drone Falls In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District

Debris From Downed Drone Falls In Kyiv's Solomianskyi District


2026-04-24 05:07:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klychko reported this on Telegram.

"Debris from the UAV fell at two locations in the Solomianskyi district-onto a non-residential development buildings and into a body of water," Klychko noted.

Read also: Consequences of Russia's strike on Odesa: Married couple killed; houses and merchant ship hit

As reported by Ukrinform, an air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and several regions due to the threat of Russian UAVs.

Ukrinform's photos can be purchased here.

MENAFN24042026000193011044ID1111026977



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search