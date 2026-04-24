Border With Russia Becomes Front Line, And Enemy Continues Its Assault, Says Demchenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Andrii Demchenko, spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, stated this on television.

“The enemy is attempting to attack positions held by our soldiers with its assault groups. Overall, speaking of the entire border within the Sumy region, including those sections where State Border Guard Service units are stationed. For example, yesterday, assault operations were repelled within the Yunakivka community toward the village of Varachyne. And speaking of this section in general, the enemy does not cease such actions and carries them out very frequently. Our soldiers are repelling these attacks, and the enemy is suffering heavy losses,” Demchenko said.

According to him, the enemy is most actively attempting to expand its zone of control within the Krasnopillia and Myropil communities, as well as in the Shostka district. At the same time, Russian statements about the creation of a“buffer zone” do not correspond to reality-Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy's advance.

The spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service noted that the border with Russia has effectively become a front line, where active fighting and intense shelling involving aircraft, artillery, and drones are ongoing.

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“The enemy has been unable to advance from the border or even in those combat zones-specifically within the Yunakivka and Khotin communities-to expand its area of control or push deeper into Ukrainian territory,” the spokesperson emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops have failed to establish a buffer zone along the Ukrainian-Russian border, despite attempts to advance deeper into Ukrainian territory.