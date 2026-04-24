Gujarat CM Calls For Full Voter Turnout As BJP Concludes Campaigning In Ahmedabad

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, April 24 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been reaching out directly to voters and urging full participation as campaigning for the local self-government elections concluded on Friday.

Patel was speaking during a roadshow held in the eastern parts of Ahmedabad in the presence of State BJP President Jagdish Vishwakarma.

Speaking to IANS, the Chief Minister said: "Today is the last day of local body election campaigning. The Bharatiya Janata Party has been among the people and is appealing to them to vote 100 per cent."

The procession began at Shyam Shikhar crossroads and moved through India Colony, the Thakkarbapa Nagar approach road, Leelanagar, Khodiyar Nagar Road and the 80 Feet Road Beti Bachao Circle, before concluding near Khodiyar Mandir on 80 Feet Road.

BJP MP Hasmukh Patel said the visit was aimed at mobilising support ahead of the polling.

"The Chief Minister of Gujarat and the State BJP President are visiting to appeal to the residents of India Colony Ward, Virat Nagar Ward, Bapunagar Ward, and Thakkar Bapa Nagar Ward to ensure the victory of all party candidates in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections," he added.

Karnavati Mahanagar BJP President Prerak Shah said the roadshow had been organised across four wards with the participation of senior party leaders.

"Today, a grand roadshow has been organised here, encompassing four wards. This event is being held in the special presence of the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the State BJP President, Jagdish Vishwakarma," he added.

Residents, including youths, women and elderly people, were present along the route and greeted the leaders as the convoy passed.

Campaign activity featured party flags, music and slogans, with BJP workers accompanying the convoy throughout the route.

BJP leaders acknowledged the turnout and thanked residents for their participation during the event.

Polling for the local self-government elections is scheduled for April 26.