CM Mohan Yadav To Make Digital Engagement With People In MP

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 24 (IANS) Bhopal is buzzing with anticipation as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav prepares for a direct digital engagement with the people later on Friday, officials said.

In an announcement that has captured the attention of residents across the state, the Chief Minister confirmed he will go live on social media platforms at 9 p.m. on Friday.

This initiative marks a significant step in his administration's effort to maintain open channels of communication with the public.

Chief Minister Yadav shared the news through an official post on his social media platform X.

He addressed the people directly, saying that he intends to share his thoughts regarding "an important subject" during the session.

This personal invitation has generated an atmosphere of excitement and curiosity among citizens who are eager to hear about the significant issues he plans to discuss.

Rather than viewing this as a simple formal address, Chief Minister Yadav considers the programme a vital medium for shaping the future trajectory of Madhya Pradesh.

The session is intended to focus on the essential pillars of state growth, including development strategies and public welfare initiatives.

By using modern digital tools, the Chief Minister aims to ensure that his message reaches every corner of the state, from urban centres to remote rural areas.

Political and administrative observers have taken keen interest in this move.

They suggest that such an initiative reflects a transparent and highly interactive style of governance.

By choosing to connect directly with the common people and prioritising their concerns and suggestions, Chief Minister Yadav is seen as strengthening the bond of trust between the government and its citizens.

This dialogue is being viewed by many as a significant extension of his ongoing engagement with the public.

As the hour approaches, people across Madhya Pradesh are preparing to log on to hear the Chief Minister's vision for the state's progress.