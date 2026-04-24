Excess Explosives Angle Looked Into As Search Continues In Thrissur Pooram Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur (Kerala), April 24 (IANS) Amid mounting concern over the scale of the Mundathikode fireworks tragedy associated with the famed Thrissur Pooram, Kerala Dewaswoms Minister V. N. Vasavan on Friday said an investigation would examine whether excessive quantities of explosive materials were stored at the site, even as recovery operations continued to yield human remains from surrounding areas.

The minister said the government would initiate detailed discussions to prevent such disasters in the future, including a shift in fireworks practices.

He stressed that displays should prioritise visual appeal over noise, drawing parallels with international events such as the Olympics.

In this context, he noted that this year's Thrissur Pooram fireworks have already been cancelled.

Providing an update on casualties, Vasavan said 10 victims were initially identified, with one more confirmed later.

In all, 14 people lost their lives. So far, 29 sets of human remains have been recovered, with DNA testing underway.

Four individuals remain unaccounted for, even as the condition of four injured persons continues to be critical.

Those with minor injuries have been discharged.

A total of 38 persons were present at the time of the incident, though official records confirming the exact number were lost in the explosion.

Meanwhile, search teams have recovered additional body parts from areas far beyond the immediate accident site, underlining the intensity of the blast.

Portions of a head were found in a field about 400 metres away, while parts of a hand were recovered nearly a kilometre from the site.

Authorities suspect that stray animals may have carried some of the remains.

Further fragments have been located in nearby paddy fields, as search operations continue with the assistance of cadaver dogs.

Police teams, working in groups, are also combing nearby residential areas with the help of local residents.

Officials said the results of DNA analysis are expected to begin arriving from Saturday, which will be crucial in identifying victims.

To expedite the process, a mobile DNA testing unit has been deployed at Thrissur Medical College, where samples from all recovered remains, including unidentified bodies, have been sent for examination.

Authorities said the findings would be key to bringing clarity to the full extent of the tragedy.