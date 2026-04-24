US, Iran Delegations Head To Islamabad For Talks Amid Tensions

Diplomatic delegations from the United States and Iran are expected to arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday to resume stalled peace talks, according to a Pakistani source cited by Al Arabiya.

The report said negotiations are likely to begin on Wednesday, with Donald Trump expected to join in person or virtually if an agreement is reached.

Trump expressed confidence that talks would move forward, reiterating that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons. However, Tehran signalled hesitation, stating it has“no plans for talks for now,” fuelling uncertainty just hours before the fragile ceasefire deadline.

Despite public refusal, reports suggest internal divisions within Iran's leadership, with some factions favouring negotiations under international mediation.

Pakistan, along with regional actors, has intensified diplomatic efforts to bring both sides back to the table amid fears of renewed conflict.

Tensions remain high on the ground. Iran on Tuesday condemned the U.S. seizure and targeting of the Iranian-linked vessel“Toska,” calling it a violation of international law.

In response, Trump warned that if Iran rejects U.S. conditions,“every bridge and power plant” in the country could be targeted.

Recent incidents, including the seizure of Iranian-linked shipping and reported Iranian drone activity targeting U.S. naval assets, have heightened fears of escalation.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a focal point of tensions, with global energy flows at risk. Iran has also warned it could retaliate by targeting critical infrastructure in neighbouring Gulf states if its civilian facilities are attacked.

With less than 48 hours remaining before the ceasefire deadline, the ceasefire in Islamabad are seen as a critical opportunities to prevent a wider regional conflict.