Why Japan Should Help Pay For Indonesia's Coal Exit

MENAFN - Asia Times) In the global race to decarbonize, Indonesia sits at a crossroads.

It is one of the world's largest coal producers and consumers, and its economic geography tells a stark story: entire provinces - from West Java's industrial corridors to East Kalimantan's mining heartlands-are deeply tied to coal.

Any serious attempt to phase out fossil fuels will not just shutter power plants; it will reshape livelihoods, local economies and political realities.

That is precisely why Indonesia and Japan should move beyond fragmented energy cooperation and establish a bilateral just transition fund-targeted specifically at coal-dependent communities in West Java and East Kalimantan. Without such a mechanism, the energy transition risks becoming economically disruptive, socially unjust and politically unsustainable.

The need is urgent. Coal is not a marginal industry in Indonesia; it is foundational. In regions like East Kalimantan, coal underpins government revenues, employment and local development pathways.

When mines close or plants retire, the consequences ripple outward: job losses, declining public services and weakened regional economies. The transition to clean energy, if not carefully managed, can deepen inequality rather than reduce it.

Indonesia has already signaled its ambition to shift away from coal. It has committed to achieving net-zero emissions and significantly expanding renewable energy over the coming decades. But ambition alone is not enough. The country's transition will require vast sums of financing-tens of billions of dollars-to replace coal capacity, modernize grids and scale up clean energy industries.