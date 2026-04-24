Delhi Water Shortage Today: Jal Board Warns Of 5-Hour-Long Supply Disruption - List Of Affected Locations Here

MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi Jal Board warned of a 5-hour water supply disruption due to maintenance work. Taps will run dry across several locations in the national capital between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM on 24 April. Urging residents to store water in advance, it issued an advisory listing affected regions.

Delhi Jal Board in a post on X stated,“To ensure a better water supply system, the old water line in the Uttam Nagar area is being disconnected and a new pipeline is being connected. Due to this, the water supply will be affected in some areas from 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM on Friday, 24 April 2026. Please store the required water in advance. Cooperation from citizens is expected.”

Why will there be a water shortage in certain regions of Delhi?

The advisory said,“Due to disconnection of existing 1200 mm dia Dwarka water main and commissioning of newly laid 1000 mm dia/700 mm dia water main near DDA Park, Kali Basti near Uttam Nagar terminal, the water supply to the following areas/ colonies will not be available from 03:00 PM to 08:00 PM on 24.04.2026 (Friday).”

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Affected regions are listed below:

Udyog Nagor DSIIDC GH-12 Jwalapuri R Block Vikas Nagar GOC Uttam Nagar GOC Anand Vihar Om Vihar Phase 1 to 5 Gurpreet Nagar Sishram Park E Block East Uttam Nagar Ram Dutt Enclave Jain Park Sukhi Ram Park Nanhey Park Pashchim Vihar Rishal Garden Maharani Enclave Dal Mill Road Ram Chander Enclave Yadav Enclave Indra Park Extension Chander Vihar Ranhola Baprola Pratap Enclave Roop Vihar Mehta Enclave Jai Vihar GOC Shiv Vihar Gupta Enclave Chanchal Park Rajan Vihar LI, L2,L3 Block Fish Market Matiala Extension LIG Flats Hastsal Booster Command Press Enclave Mohan Garden DK Road Hastsal Vihar Shakti Vihar

“Residents are requested to store sufficient quantities of water,” it added.

To avail access to water tankers during the shutdown, the numbers mentioned below can be dialled.

Central Control Room: 011-23938495, 1916 NWS Toll-Free Number: 18001217744 Water Emergency Najafgarh: 8527995818, 9599089236 Water Emergency Nanglol: 9971325002, 8527995819 Water Emergency Madhu Vihar: 92I3975027, 9868619623 Filling Point Budelha: 9650373332

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This water supply disruption comes at a time when Delhi residents are grappling with heat wave conditions. Warm night conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Delhi till 26 April, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The weather office issued a yellow alert for heat wave which will remain effective till 25 April as mercury is expected to touch 44 degrees Celsius today. Relief from scorching heat is likely from 28 April.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures over Delhi are likely to be in the range of 42°C to 44

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°C and 24°C to 26°C, respectively. The minimum temperature will be appreciably above normal (3.1°C to 5.0°C) at isolated places, with above normal (1.6°C to 3.0°C) at many places, and maximum temperatures will be markedly above normal (5.1°C and above) at isolated places with appreciably above normal (3.0°C to 5.1°C) at many places over Delhi,” IMD's latest press release states.