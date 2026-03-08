Unmanned Systems Strike Tor Air Defense, Zhytel EW System, And Russian Warehouses In Occupied Territories

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, SBS Commander Robert“Madiar” Brovdi reported this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

“Tor is no longer Zhytel. Air defense systems, R-330Zh Zhytel electronic warfare systems, and UAV warehouses. On the night of March 8, SBS birds were non-stop,” Brovdi said.

Original source: Official channel of the Commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to him, "the Special Operations Forces spent the night hunting targets in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions. TOR air defense systems, R-330Zh Zhytel electronic warfare systems (detection and correction of the Skhid rocket system), enemy UAV depots, fuel and lubricant depots, and Logistical support (LS) depots... the list of night targets is endless."

The targets were engaged by pilots of the 1st Separate SBC Center and the 9th Battalion“Kairos” of the 414th Separate Brigade“Madiar Birds” using Ukrainian-made FP-2 middle strike missiles with a warhead weighing 60-100 kg.

Air Defense Forces destroy 98 drones used by Russians to attack Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the Raid regiment of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a North Korean M-1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery unit in the Oleksandrivka direction.

Illustrative photo: gov