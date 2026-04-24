RCB Vs GT Prediction: Who'll Win, Bengaluru Or Gujarat? We Asked Chatgpt To Choose Between Virat Kohli And Shubman Gill

MENAFN - Live Mint) We asked Google Gemini, ChatGPT and Perplexity AI to predict the winner of tonight's Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match. The IPL 2026 match will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Virat Kohli

All three predictions place Virat Kohli's record against GT at the centre of the analysis. Kohli has scored 351 runs in 6 matches against this franchise, more than double GT's leading scorer, Shubman Gill, who has 168 runs in the same fixture. Kohli has also hit 11 sixes and scored four fifties against GT.

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All three tools argue that GT's bowling unit has consistently failed to dismiss him. His 2026 strike rate of 157.32 makes him even more dangerous than his career numbers suggest.

RCB's Top Order

Beyond Kohli, RCB's top 3 present a collective problem that GT's attack will struggle to solve. Rajat Patidar is striking at 212.96 this season with 230 runs in 6 matches. Phil Salt has contributed 202 runs at a strike rate of 168.33.

ChatGPT notes that RCB's top 3 have combined for 679 runs across 6 matches, all striking above 150. That kind of sustained output across all three phases makes RCB structurally better equipped.

Rashid Khan

All three tools highlight a specific tactical complication for GT. The Chinnaswamy pitch offers short square boundaries of around 55 to 58 metres, which significantly reduces the impact of spin bowling. Rashid Khan has been economical this season at 7.71 runs per over. But, his wicket-taking frequency of roughly one per game.

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That means RCB can potentially play him out without losing momentum. With spin marginalised at this ground, GT's pace attack is left to defend short boundaries against the likes of Tim David and Romario Shepherd at the death.

RCB Bowling

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads RCB's bowling attack with 10 wickets this season at an average of 20.00. Krunal Pandya has added eight wickets at 22.50. Perplexity AI notes that both bowlers suit the early swing conditions and middle-over control that Chinnaswamy demands.

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GT's Prasidh Krishna has been outstanding this season with 12 wickets. Still, RCB's home familiarity and bowling depth are considered a stronger overall package for this specific venue.

Momentum

RCB sit 3rd in the table with 4 wins from 6 matches and a net run rate of +1.171. GT have 3 wins and 3 losses with a net run rate of -0.821.

Gemini notes that a difference of nearly 2 in net run rate reflects a massive gap in clinical execution during the current campaign.

The unanimous AI verdict tonight is Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Catch the live updates from IPL 2026 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedule and the IPL 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Cap and IPL 2026 Purple Cap.