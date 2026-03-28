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KFC Introduces SHAWARMA With A Twist, Presenting The All New Crispy SHAWOWRMA Wrap
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, March 2026: Shawarma lovers across India are about to be WOW-ed, with the launch of KFC India's all new Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap.
The all-new menu item is KFC's twist on the familiar favourite. The KFC Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap comes with a deliciously toasted tortilla wrap, loaded with KFC's iconic crispy Peri-Peri chicken strips, creamy shawarma mayo, fresh lettuce & tangy pickled Mediterranean veggies.
Priced starting at just ₹169, the all-new Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap is available across all 1300+ KFC restaurants in India for dine-in & takeaway, as well as via the KFC app, website or via leading food delivery apps.
About KFC
KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM.), is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin' good recipe more than 80 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen. Today we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.
The all-new menu item is KFC's twist on the familiar favourite. The KFC Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap comes with a deliciously toasted tortilla wrap, loaded with KFC's iconic crispy Peri-Peri chicken strips, creamy shawarma mayo, fresh lettuce & tangy pickled Mediterranean veggies.
Priced starting at just ₹169, the all-new Crispy ShaWOWrma Wrap is available across all 1300+ KFC restaurants in India for dine-in & takeaway, as well as via the KFC app, website or via leading food delivery apps.
About KFC
KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM.), is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin' good recipe more than 80 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen. Today we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.
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