Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Advocate In Rs 100 Crore Ponzi Case

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to a practising advocate accused of orchestrating a Rs 100 crore Ponzi scheme involving multiple cheating and fraud cases across North India. Justice Manoj Jain passed the order on April 23, 2026, while hearing the bail application of the accused, who is currently in judicial custody in a case registered by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police.

The accused, a member of the Shahdara Bar Association who earlier practised at Karkardooma Courts, is facing multiple FIRs in cities including Dehradun, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, and Delhi. He is alleged to have duped investors of approximately ₹100 crore by promising exorbitant returns through stock market investments. The EOW case invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to cheating, criminal breach of trust, and conspiracy, along with violations under the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act, 2019.

Arguments for and Against Bail

Appearing for the accused, Advocate Ujwal Ghai submitted that his client had already been granted default bail in three cases due to the failure of the investigating agencies to file charge sheets within the stipulated time, and regular bail in another matter by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It was further argued that out of the five cases registered against him, he remains in custody only in the present EOW case. Advocate Ghai further urged the court to adopt a humanitarian approach, stating that the accused's presence was required to arrange financial resources for his children's admission, and that failure to do so at this stage could adversely impact their future.

The State, however, opposed the plea, submitting that the presence of both parents was not mandatory for the admission process and that the children's mother, who is also a co-accused and currently on bail, could complete the formalities.

Court's Observation and Ruling

Despite this, the court observed that the accused's presence could still be necessary for arranging funds. Justice Jain noted that denial of interim bail at this stage could prejudice the educational prospects of the children. "...if the interim bail is not granted, it would spoil the chance of admission of his children in the school, which may seriously prejudice their educational career," the court observed.

Considering the overall facts and circumstances, the High Court granted interim bail for a period of two weeks from the date of release, subject to furnishing a personal bond along with one local surety of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court. (ANI)

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