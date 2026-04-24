Japan Wildfire Uncontained, Scorching Nearly 1,200 Hectares

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, April 24 (IANS) A wildfire in Iwate Prefecture in northeastern Japan remains largely uncontained, with the burned area expanding to nearly 1,200 hectares as of 6 a.m. local time Friday, local media reported.

Since breaking out on Wednesday in a mountainous area of Otsuchi Town, the fire has destroyed eight buildings, including residential houses, as per Kyodo News.

Otsuchi has issued evacuation orders to nearly 2,600 people, about one quarter of the town's population.

Helicopters from the Iwate prefectural government and the Self-Defence Forces were mobilised for water-dropping operations, and personnel from fire departments across the prefecture were deployed.

Firefighting assistance from Hokkaido, Yamagata, Fukushima, Tochigi, and Niigata prefectures has also been requested.

Furthermore, following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off northeastern Japan on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a special weeklong quake alert for 182 municipalities across seven prefectures, including Iwate. Authorities have warned that vigilance is required for earthquake risks while responding to the fire.

Japan experiences distinct dry periods, particularly in late winter and early spring. During this time, vegetation becomes dry and highly flammable, increasing the risk of fires spreading quickly. In some regions, strong seasonal winds --such as those linked to changing weather systems -- can further accelerate the spread of flames once a fire starts.

Another key reason is Japan's geography and vegetation. A large portion of the country is covered in forests, many of which consist of coniferous trees like cedar and pine. These trees contain resins that burn easily, making them more susceptible to catching and sustaining fires. Dense forest coverage also means that once a fire begins, it can move rapidly through continuous vegetation.

Human activity plays a significant role as well. Many wildfires in Japan are caused by accidental ignition-such as unattended campfires, agricultural burning, discarded cigarettes, or equipment sparks. Because much of Japan's population lives close to forested areas, the interface between human settlements and nature increases the likelihood of fires starting.