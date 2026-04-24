Gold Price Falls Again Before 2Nd Phase Elections In Bengal Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City

Gold prices were rising non-stop for the last few months, but today there's some relief. Prices have finally come down a little. This report has the latest 22 and 24 carat gold rates for major cities like Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai

Gold prices change every day. For the last few months, the rates have been climbing steadily. Even when they fell, it wasn't by much. Today, however, prices have changed again, dropping a fair bit from yesterday. Let's take a quick look at the rates in different cities.In Kolkata today, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹14,020 per gram, while 24 carat is at ₹15,295. This is a drop from yesterday's prices, which were ₹14,075 for 22 carat and ₹15,355 for 24 carat gold.In Chennai today, 22 carat gold costs ₹14,100 per gram, and 24 carat is ₹15,382. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the price for 22 carat gold is ₹14,020 per gram, and for 24 carat, it is ₹15,295.Let's check the rates in Delhi. Today, 22 carat gold is selling for ₹14,035 per gram, and 24 carat is at ₹15,310. In Bengaluru, the price for 22 carat is ₹14,020 per gram, while 24 carat is ₹15,295.Moving to Ahmedabad, the price for 22 carat gold is ₹14,025 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹15,300. Down in Kerala, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹14,020 per gram, and 24 carat is at ₹15,295.In Hyderabad, you'll pay ₹14,020 per gram for 22 carat gold and ₹15,295 for 24 carat. In Jaipur, the rates are slightly different: ₹14,0255 for 22 carat and ₹15,310 for 24 carat.Let's look at Nagpur's gold rates. Today, 22 carat gold is ₹14,020 per gram, and 24 carat is ₹15,295. In Patna, the price for 22 carat is ₹14,025 per gram, while 24 carat is ₹15,300.In Lucknow, 22 carat gold is priced at ₹14,035 per gram, and 24 carat is at ₹15,310. Further south in Madurai, the rate for 22 carat is ₹14,100 per gram, and for 24 carat, it is ₹15,382.In Surat today, the price for 22 carat gold is ₹14,025 per gram, and for 24 carat, it's ₹15,300. Over in Bhubaneswar, 22 carat gold costs ₹14,020 per gram, and 24 carat is priced at ₹15,295.Finally, let's check Chandigarh, where 22 carat gold is ₹14,035 per gram and 24 carat is ₹15,310. In Vadodara, the rate for 22 carat is ₹14,025 per gram, and for 24 carat, it is ₹15,300.