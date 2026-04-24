403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Roof India 2026 Opens In Bengaluru With 150+ Global Exhibitors And Strong Industry Participation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, 23rd April 2026: The 23rd edition of Roof India, Asia's premier exhibition for roofing and allied products, opened today at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) with strong participation from over 150 Indian and international brands, including exhibitors from China, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan and Türkiye. Over the course of three days, the event expects to welcome more than 8,000 Indian and overseas visitors from 30 countries. The exhibition has brought together key stakeholders from across the construction ecosystem, with a sharp focus on sustainable, energy-efficient, and performance-driven roofing solutions.
The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of key industry leaders, including Ar. Neelam Manjunath, Founder, Managing Trustee and CEO, CGBMT – Centre for Green Building Material & Technology, Ar. Mahesh Bangad, Chairman, Architects, Engineers and Surveyors Association; Mr. Sandeep Chaudhry, President (WAI - Waterproofers Association of India), Mr. Kunjjaan Popat, Secretary (WAI - Waterproofers Association of India), Mr. Brajesh Nahar, Managing Director (Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd), Dr Er. Amarnath CB, President, IBIMA – India BIM Association; Brajesh Nahar, Director & COO, APL Apollo Building Product Pvt. Ltd.; Savio Lainez, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Mr. Umed Sing - Founder, (Mount Roofing and Structures Private Limited), Mr. Joseph Rozario, Director (Metal Scope (India ) Private Limited), Colorshine Coated Private Limited; along with Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.
The opening day witnessed robust participation from architects, consultants, builders, contractors, engineers, and project owners, reflecting the growing importance of roofing within India's evolving construction landscape. As the sector expands, roofing is no longer just a structural necessity but a strategic element influencing energy consumption, thermal efficiency, and overall building performance. Innovations such as insulated panels, cool roofing systems, metal-based solutions, and solar-integrated technologies are gaining strong traction, aligning with the industry's sustainability goals.
Speaking on the commencement of the 23rd edition of Roof India, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said,“Day 1 at Roof India 2026 has set a strong tone for the exhibition, with an encouraging turnout and high-quality engagement from across the construction, infrastructure, and building materials ecosystem. India's construction sector continues to grow at over 6–7% annually, with the building materials market expected to cross USD 1 trillion by 2030, driven by rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development. Within this, roofing is fast emerging as a high-impact, innovation-led category.
As demand for energy-efficient buildings accelerates, solutions such as cool roofing are demonstrating tangible benefits, reducing indoor temperatures by up to 4–5°C and enabling energy savings of 15–20% in commercial and industrial applications. At the same time, segments such as pre-engineered buildings and steel-based roofing systems are witnessing strong double-digit growth, supported by rapid expansion in warehousing, logistics, and industrial infrastructure. The increasing adoption of insulated panels and solar-integrated roofing further highlights the industry's shift towards performance-driven and sustainable solutions.
What stands out at this year's edition is the depth and quality of conversations, where sustainability, efficiency, speed of execution, and lifecycle value are now central to how projects are being conceptualised and delivered. The strong participation from both domestic and international players reflects the market's readiness to adopt next-generation technologies at scale, and we look forward to building on this momentum over the next two days.” He further added.
Mr. Mahesh Bangad, Chairman, Architects Engineers and Surveyors Association (AESA), said, "The roofing sector is undergoing a decisive shift as design, sustainability and material innovation become central to construction practices. Platforms like Roof India enable architects and engineers to engage directly with evolving technologies, especially in pre-engineered and steel structures. Such forums not only facilitate knowledge exchange but also influence how the industry responds to changing environmental and functional demands, encouraging more integrated, efficient and future-ready building practices."
Brajesh Nahar Director & COO, APL, Apollo Building Product Ltd. said,“The construction sector is witnessing a clear shift towards integrated, steel-led building solutions, driven by infrastructure growth and evolving project demands. Steel is now central across roofing, structural systems and pre-engineered solutions, enabling faster, more efficient execution. While India is the second-largest steel producer globally, per capita consumption remains significantly lower than China, indicating strong headroom for growth. Industry platforms like Roof India continue to showcase innovations that support this transition toward modern, user-friendly construction systems.”
Amarnath CB, President, India BIM Association Digitalisation said,“It is becoming foundational to modern construction, where building plans are first translated into digital models and then used for simulation, optimisation and on-site execution. What stands out today is a multidisciplinary perspective, which includes convergence of architecture, engineering and contracting, within a shared digital ecosystem. Platforms like Roof India enable aligning industry practices with emerging national policies and accelerating the adoption of IT-led construction approaches across infrastructure and building projects.”
Mr Gagan Saini, Group Director, Informa Markets in India, said,“The vision and direction of the event were clearly articulated, with valuable insights from industry leaders on current priorities and future expectations. Participating brands, including APL, also highlighted the innovations they are set to showcase.”
A key highlight from the inaugural programme is that next year, the show will be hosted in Mumbai alongside our established event, World of Concrete. This integration will create a more cohesive, high-impact platform, bringing together a larger and more relevant audience at one venue, on the same day.”
Day 1 of the expo delivered a dynamic lineup of Open Seminar & Business Meets sessions, under the theme 'Reshaping the Future of Steel Infrastructure & Pre-Engineered Buildings'. The sessions spotlighted key advancements and trends in the roofing and construction industry. The day began with discussions on digital initiatives in construction, passive cooling strategies for hot climates, and sustainable approaches to built environments. Keynote sessions highlighted the role of sandwich panels in sustainability, high-performance roofing frameworks, and innovations in stainless steel roofing systems for demanding environments. Special sessions explored precast lightweight composites, advancements in 3D concrete printing, and future-ready infrastructure solutions. The day concluded with the 1st edition of ROOF INDIA DESIGN TITAN AWARDS, organised by the Construction & Infrastructure Forum (C&IF), celebrating innovation and excellence across the industry.
Building on this momentum, Day 2 will feature sessions on waterproofing solutions, sustainable construction practices, and advancements in insulation and roofing resilience. Key highlights include an industry book launch on insulated sandwich panels, discussions on PEB structures, and innovations in fastening systems. The day will conclude with expert panels addressing national policies, digital transformation, and sustainable skill development. Day 3 will focus on roofing integrity, material quality, ceramic roof tiles, bio-adaptive architecture, curved roofing solutions, and skylight integration, offering insights into the next phase of roofing innovation.
South India continues to play a pivotal role in driving demand for advanced roofing solutions, supported by strong growth in industrial corridors, warehousing, data centres, and urban infrastructure across states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The region's climatic conditions, marked by high heat exposure and heavy rainfall, are accelerating the adoption of cool roofing, insulated panels, and corrosion-resistant materials. Additionally, the rise of pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) and large-format industrial developments in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is further fuelling the need for high-performance, durable, and energy-efficient roofing systems, positioning the region as a key growth hub for the industry.
With two more days to go, Roof India 2026 is expected to see continued participation and deeper engagement, reinforcing its role as a key platform for innovation, collaboration, and business exchange within the roofing and construction ecosystem.
The expo is endorsed by prominent organisations such as AESA (Architects, Engineers & Surveyors Association), PSI (Pre-Engineered Structures Society of India), CFI (Construction Federation of India), WAI (Waterproofers Association of India), and IBIMA (India Building Information Modelling Association). Notable exhibitors and brands participating include Aerolam Insulation Pvt Ltd, APL Apollo Building Product Limited, Asons Enterprise, Colorshine Coated Pvt Ltd, Deepak Fasteners Limited, Dmmet Group, EPACK Prefab Technologies Limited, Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited, OFIC Building Materials India Pvt. Ltd., Polyvantis, Rhino Rock Solid Insulation, Saint Gobain India Private Limited, and Shibam Ventures & Building Materials (P) Ltd.
The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of key industry leaders, including Ar. Neelam Manjunath, Founder, Managing Trustee and CEO, CGBMT – Centre for Green Building Material & Technology, Ar. Mahesh Bangad, Chairman, Architects, Engineers and Surveyors Association; Mr. Sandeep Chaudhry, President (WAI - Waterproofers Association of India), Mr. Kunjjaan Popat, Secretary (WAI - Waterproofers Association of India), Mr. Brajesh Nahar, Managing Director (Aerolam Insulations Pvt Ltd), Dr Er. Amarnath CB, President, IBIMA – India BIM Association; Brajesh Nahar, Director & COO, APL Apollo Building Product Pvt. Ltd.; Savio Lainez, Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Mr. Umed Sing - Founder, (Mount Roofing and Structures Private Limited), Mr. Joseph Rozario, Director (Metal Scope (India ) Private Limited), Colorshine Coated Private Limited; along with Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India.
The opening day witnessed robust participation from architects, consultants, builders, contractors, engineers, and project owners, reflecting the growing importance of roofing within India's evolving construction landscape. As the sector expands, roofing is no longer just a structural necessity but a strategic element influencing energy consumption, thermal efficiency, and overall building performance. Innovations such as insulated panels, cool roofing systems, metal-based solutions, and solar-integrated technologies are gaining strong traction, aligning with the industry's sustainability goals.
Speaking on the commencement of the 23rd edition of Roof India, Mr Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said,“Day 1 at Roof India 2026 has set a strong tone for the exhibition, with an encouraging turnout and high-quality engagement from across the construction, infrastructure, and building materials ecosystem. India's construction sector continues to grow at over 6–7% annually, with the building materials market expected to cross USD 1 trillion by 2030, driven by rapid urbanisation and infrastructure development. Within this, roofing is fast emerging as a high-impact, innovation-led category.
As demand for energy-efficient buildings accelerates, solutions such as cool roofing are demonstrating tangible benefits, reducing indoor temperatures by up to 4–5°C and enabling energy savings of 15–20% in commercial and industrial applications. At the same time, segments such as pre-engineered buildings and steel-based roofing systems are witnessing strong double-digit growth, supported by rapid expansion in warehousing, logistics, and industrial infrastructure. The increasing adoption of insulated panels and solar-integrated roofing further highlights the industry's shift towards performance-driven and sustainable solutions.
What stands out at this year's edition is the depth and quality of conversations, where sustainability, efficiency, speed of execution, and lifecycle value are now central to how projects are being conceptualised and delivered. The strong participation from both domestic and international players reflects the market's readiness to adopt next-generation technologies at scale, and we look forward to building on this momentum over the next two days.” He further added.
Mr. Mahesh Bangad, Chairman, Architects Engineers and Surveyors Association (AESA), said, "The roofing sector is undergoing a decisive shift as design, sustainability and material innovation become central to construction practices. Platforms like Roof India enable architects and engineers to engage directly with evolving technologies, especially in pre-engineered and steel structures. Such forums not only facilitate knowledge exchange but also influence how the industry responds to changing environmental and functional demands, encouraging more integrated, efficient and future-ready building practices."
Brajesh Nahar Director & COO, APL, Apollo Building Product Ltd. said,“The construction sector is witnessing a clear shift towards integrated, steel-led building solutions, driven by infrastructure growth and evolving project demands. Steel is now central across roofing, structural systems and pre-engineered solutions, enabling faster, more efficient execution. While India is the second-largest steel producer globally, per capita consumption remains significantly lower than China, indicating strong headroom for growth. Industry platforms like Roof India continue to showcase innovations that support this transition toward modern, user-friendly construction systems.”
Amarnath CB, President, India BIM Association Digitalisation said,“It is becoming foundational to modern construction, where building plans are first translated into digital models and then used for simulation, optimisation and on-site execution. What stands out today is a multidisciplinary perspective, which includes convergence of architecture, engineering and contracting, within a shared digital ecosystem. Platforms like Roof India enable aligning industry practices with emerging national policies and accelerating the adoption of IT-led construction approaches across infrastructure and building projects.”
Mr Gagan Saini, Group Director, Informa Markets in India, said,“The vision and direction of the event were clearly articulated, with valuable insights from industry leaders on current priorities and future expectations. Participating brands, including APL, also highlighted the innovations they are set to showcase.”
A key highlight from the inaugural programme is that next year, the show will be hosted in Mumbai alongside our established event, World of Concrete. This integration will create a more cohesive, high-impact platform, bringing together a larger and more relevant audience at one venue, on the same day.”
Day 1 of the expo delivered a dynamic lineup of Open Seminar & Business Meets sessions, under the theme 'Reshaping the Future of Steel Infrastructure & Pre-Engineered Buildings'. The sessions spotlighted key advancements and trends in the roofing and construction industry. The day began with discussions on digital initiatives in construction, passive cooling strategies for hot climates, and sustainable approaches to built environments. Keynote sessions highlighted the role of sandwich panels in sustainability, high-performance roofing frameworks, and innovations in stainless steel roofing systems for demanding environments. Special sessions explored precast lightweight composites, advancements in 3D concrete printing, and future-ready infrastructure solutions. The day concluded with the 1st edition of ROOF INDIA DESIGN TITAN AWARDS, organised by the Construction & Infrastructure Forum (C&IF), celebrating innovation and excellence across the industry.
Building on this momentum, Day 2 will feature sessions on waterproofing solutions, sustainable construction practices, and advancements in insulation and roofing resilience. Key highlights include an industry book launch on insulated sandwich panels, discussions on PEB structures, and innovations in fastening systems. The day will conclude with expert panels addressing national policies, digital transformation, and sustainable skill development. Day 3 will focus on roofing integrity, material quality, ceramic roof tiles, bio-adaptive architecture, curved roofing solutions, and skylight integration, offering insights into the next phase of roofing innovation.
South India continues to play a pivotal role in driving demand for advanced roofing solutions, supported by strong growth in industrial corridors, warehousing, data centres, and urban infrastructure across states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The region's climatic conditions, marked by high heat exposure and heavy rainfall, are accelerating the adoption of cool roofing, insulated panels, and corrosion-resistant materials. Additionally, the rise of pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) and large-format industrial developments in cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is further fuelling the need for high-performance, durable, and energy-efficient roofing systems, positioning the region as a key growth hub for the industry.
With two more days to go, Roof India 2026 is expected to see continued participation and deeper engagement, reinforcing its role as a key platform for innovation, collaboration, and business exchange within the roofing and construction ecosystem.
The expo is endorsed by prominent organisations such as AESA (Architects, Engineers & Surveyors Association), PSI (Pre-Engineered Structures Society of India), CFI (Construction Federation of India), WAI (Waterproofers Association of India), and IBIMA (India Building Information Modelling Association). Notable exhibitors and brands participating include Aerolam Insulation Pvt Ltd, APL Apollo Building Product Limited, Asons Enterprise, Colorshine Coated Pvt Ltd, Deepak Fasteners Limited, Dmmet Group, EPACK Prefab Technologies Limited, Mount Roofing & Structures Private Limited, OFIC Building Materials India Pvt. Ltd., Polyvantis, Rhino Rock Solid Insulation, Saint Gobain India Private Limited, and Shibam Ventures & Building Materials (P) Ltd.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment