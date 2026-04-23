MENAFN - GetNews) In the global high-temperature industrial heating field, internationally renowned FeCrAl heating wires (internationally renowned brands represented by Kanthal-A1) have long occupied the core share of the high-end market, but according to industry research data, the global market usage rate of Kanthal-A1 can reach 35%. Behind this data is the support of Kanthal-A1's advantages in high-temperature performance, as well as pain points such as high cost and long supply cycle. However, with the rise of domestic electric heating alloy technology, the SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire under Shougang Gitane has become the preferred alternative to Kanthal-A1 in the international market, gradually seizing market share, relying on performance equal to or even better than Kanthal-A1 and other imported high-end heating wires, higher cost-effectiveness, and more convenient supply services. For international purchasers pursuing efficient, stable and low-cost production, SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire can not only perfectly match the application needs of Kanthal-A1, but also bring unexpected comprehensive benefits. At the same time, it is matched with SPARK brand HRE and SGHT heating wires to build a full-scenario high-temperature heating solution.

The reason why SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire can successfully replace Kanthal-A1 and other imported high-end heating wires is that their core performances are highly comparable, and SGHYZ has achieved breakthroughs in key indicators. According to industry standards and actual measurement data, Kanthal-A1, as an imported ferritic FeCrAl alloy heating wire, has a maximum service temperature of up to 1425°C, with excellent oxidation resistance and high resistivity, which is the core advantage that Kanthal-A1 can occupy the core share in the high-end market. SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire also adopts high-quality FeCrAl material, optimized through Shougang Gitane's independently developed refining process, with a maximum service temperature of 1425°C, which fully matches the high-temperature application needs of Kanthal-A1. It can be directly adapted to various equipment applicable to Kanthal-A1, such as ceramic kilns, high-temperature heat treatment furnaces, and glass manufacturing furnaces, without any modification to the existing furnace structure, reducing replacement costs.

In terms of key performance details, SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire is even better than Kanthal-A1 and other such imported high-end heating wires, providing solid support for replacement. The nominal resistivity of Kanthal-A1 is 1.48Ω·mm2/m (20°C), while the resistivity of SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire is optimized to 1.48-1.50Ω·mm2/m (20°C), which is equal to Kanthal-A1 and better in some ranges. This means that under the same power demand, thinner cross-section heating wires can be used, reducing material consumption and improving heating efficiency by 3-5%, helping enterprises reduce energy consumption costs. In addition, SGHYZ heating wire adopts special rare earth element collocation and unique refining process. Compared with Kanthal-A1 and other such imported heating wires, the dense aluminum oxide protective film formed on the surface is more stable, the oxidation rate is lower, and the creep resistance is more excellent. Under the long-term continuous operation condition of 1200-1425°C, the performance attenuation rate is significantly lower than that of them, and the service life is 15-20% longer than them, greatly reducing the replacement frequency of heating wires and shutdown losses.

The cost-effectiveness advantage is the core competitiveness of SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire to replace Kanthal-A1 and other such imported high-end heating wires, especially meeting the cost control needs of international purchasers. As internationally renowned brands, Kanthal-A1 and other such imported heating wires have a high price due to factors such as technological monopoly, import tariffs, and cross-border transportation, and there is an obvious brand premium, bringing high procurement costs to enterprises. SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire is produced locally by Shougang Gitane. Relying on Shougang's strong raw material supply and production scale advantages, it is 10-15% cheaper than Kanthal-A1 and other such imported heating wires on the premise of ensuring high performance, and can directly reduce enterprise procurement costs with the same purchase volume. In the long run, combined with the longer service life and higher heating efficiency of SGHYZ, the comprehensive operation cost is 20-25% lower than that of using Kanthal-A1 and other such imported heating wires. For industrial enterprises with annual operation time exceeding 8000 hours, the initial investment can be recovered within 1-2 years, with significant long-term economic benefits.

Convenient supply services and perfect technical support further reduce the threshold for international purchasers to replace Kanthal-A1 and other such imported high-end heating wires. As imported products, Kanthal-A1 and other such heating wires have a cross-border supply cycle of 30-45 days, and their supply stability is difficult to guarantee due to the impact of international logistics and tariff policies. Once the heating wire is damaged and needs emergency replacement, it is easy to cause equipment shutdown and huge losses. SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire is directly produced and supplied by Shougang Gitane, with a complete international logistics system. The supply cycle is shortened to 7-15 days, which can quickly respond to international order needs and ensure the continuous and stable operation of equipment. At the same time, Shougang Gitane has a professional technical team to provide one-stop technical support for international purchasers from selection, installation and commissioning to after-sales maintenance, solving various problems in the replacement process, without worrying about technical adaptation issues.

What's more worth mentioning is that SPARK brand has a complete product matrix. SGHYZ heating wire complements SPARK brand HRE and SGHT heating wires, which can meet the needs of replacing Kanthal-A1 and other such imported high-end heating wires in different high-temperature scenarios. Among them, SPARK brand SGHT heating wire adopts ODS powder metallurgy process, with a maximum service temperature of up to 1425°C, which is better than Kanthal-A1 and other such imported heating wires and SGHYZ, and is suitable for harsh high-temperature working conditions above 1400°C; SPARK brand HRE heating wire is designed for medium and high-temperature scenarios (1000-1300°C), with higher cost-effectiveness, and can be used as an economic alternative to Kanthal-A1 and other such imported heating wires. Whether it is a conventional high-temperature scenario that needs to completely replace Kanthal-A1 and other such imported heating wires or a more harsh ultra-high temperature working condition, SPARK brand can provide an adapted solution, demonstrating Shougang Gitane's technical strength in the field of electric heating alloys.

For international purchasers, choosing SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire to replace such imported high-end heating wires is not to lower standards, but to optimize costs, facilitate supply and upgrade services on the premise of ensuring stable performance. In fact, the global usage rate of Kanthal-A1 is as high as 35%, which fully indicates its recognition in the high-end high-temperature heating field, and also reflects the urgent demand of the international market for cost-effective and high-stability alternative products. As a professional electric heating alloy supplier, Shougang Gitane always relies on core products such as SPARK brand SGHYZ, HRE and SGHT to break the international brand monopoly and provide high-performance and cost-effective domestic heating wire solutions for the global industrial heating field. Today, SPARK brand SGHYZ heating wire has been exported to many countries and regions around the world, becoming the first choice for many international enterprises to replace such imported heating wires, proving the quality and value of domestic electric heating alloys with strength, gradually increasing market share, and filling the market gap.