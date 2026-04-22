403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Aahwahan Foundation Distributes 1,000 Wheelchairs To Differently-Abled Individuals At Victoria Hospital Bangalore
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, India, 22nd April 2026: Aahwahan Foundation marks the successful distribution of 1,000 fully automated wheelchairs to underprivileged and differently-abled individuals at Victoria Hospital, a government hospital in Bengaluru. The initiative, titled Sapnon Ke Sawari, aims to enhance mobility, dignity, and independence for those who have long struggled with limited access to assistive devices. Conducted in collaboration with Aptiv Components India, the program focuses on reaching economically disadvantaged patients who need it the most. Victoria Hospital is a government hospital and one of the largest healthcare institutions in the city. A significant number of economically disadvantaged patients come here for treatment, as they cannot afford care at large private super-specialty hospitals, nor can they purchase advanced wheelchairs for themselves. This initiative by Aahwahan Foundation will greatly benefit such individuals, offering them improved mobility, a better quality of life, and a new path toward independence and self-reliance.
These wheelchairs are fully automated and belong to top high-end models. Each wheelchair is valued at ₹3,50,000. On a single charge, it can operate for up to 40 kilometers. Additionally, they are equipped with an advanced SOS feature that enables the user to instantly alert their guardian or emergency contacts at the press of a button. The system can share the user's real-time location, allowing quick assistance, and in some cases, it can also initiate direct communication for immediate support. This feature is especially helpful when the user is alone, ensuring safety, faster response in emergencies, and greater confidence while using the wheelchair independently. In addition, beneficiaries were provided with proper training on how to operate the automated wheelchairs. Dedicated sessions were conducted to ensure they could use the devices safely and confidently. This training aims to help them achieve greater independence in their daily lives.
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said,“When I visited Victoria Hospital and witnessed the condition of underprivileged patients, I felt deeply emotional. While they were receiving treatment, it was clear they also needed modern mobility support to make their lives easier and give them a sense of freedom. Through this initiative, we aim to restore dignity, confidence, and independence, ensuring that no one is left behind due to lack of access to basic mobility.”
For many beneficiaries, the wheelchairs represent a life-changing transformation. Dr. Deepak. S., Orthopedic Surgeon & Medical Superintendent, Victoria Hospital, Bangalore, shared,“Access to automated wheelchairs significantly improves the quality of life for patients with mobility challenges. It not only reduces physical strain but also promotes mental well-being by enabling greater independence. Such assistive devices play a crucial role in helping patients reintegrate into daily life with dignity and confidence.”
The initiative goes beyond providing equipment, it delivers hope and opportunity. For many underprivileged individuals, especially those with disabilities, mobility often determines access to education, employment, and social inclusion. By addressing this fundamental need, Aahwahan Foundation is helping bridge a critical gap in healthcare accessibility. One of the beneficiaries, from an underprivileged background, expressed her gratitude, saying,“I never imagined I would have a wheelchair like this. Earlier, I depended on others for everything. Now, I feel more confident and can move on my own. It feels like I have got a new life.”
With 'Sapnon Ke Sawari' the foundation continues to strengthen its mission of empowering marginalized communities across India. By combining compassion with impactful action, the initiative stands as a testament to how thoughtful interventions can transform lives and create a more inclusive society.
These wheelchairs are fully automated and belong to top high-end models. Each wheelchair is valued at ₹3,50,000. On a single charge, it can operate for up to 40 kilometers. Additionally, they are equipped with an advanced SOS feature that enables the user to instantly alert their guardian or emergency contacts at the press of a button. The system can share the user's real-time location, allowing quick assistance, and in some cases, it can also initiate direct communication for immediate support. This feature is especially helpful when the user is alone, ensuring safety, faster response in emergencies, and greater confidence while using the wheelchair independently. In addition, beneficiaries were provided with proper training on how to operate the automated wheelchairs. Dedicated sessions were conducted to ensure they could use the devices safely and confidently. This training aims to help them achieve greater independence in their daily lives.
Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said,“When I visited Victoria Hospital and witnessed the condition of underprivileged patients, I felt deeply emotional. While they were receiving treatment, it was clear they also needed modern mobility support to make their lives easier and give them a sense of freedom. Through this initiative, we aim to restore dignity, confidence, and independence, ensuring that no one is left behind due to lack of access to basic mobility.”
For many beneficiaries, the wheelchairs represent a life-changing transformation. Dr. Deepak. S., Orthopedic Surgeon & Medical Superintendent, Victoria Hospital, Bangalore, shared,“Access to automated wheelchairs significantly improves the quality of life for patients with mobility challenges. It not only reduces physical strain but also promotes mental well-being by enabling greater independence. Such assistive devices play a crucial role in helping patients reintegrate into daily life with dignity and confidence.”
The initiative goes beyond providing equipment, it delivers hope and opportunity. For many underprivileged individuals, especially those with disabilities, mobility often determines access to education, employment, and social inclusion. By addressing this fundamental need, Aahwahan Foundation is helping bridge a critical gap in healthcare accessibility. One of the beneficiaries, from an underprivileged background, expressed her gratitude, saying,“I never imagined I would have a wheelchair like this. Earlier, I depended on others for everything. Now, I feel more confident and can move on my own. It feels like I have got a new life.”
With 'Sapnon Ke Sawari' the foundation continues to strengthen its mission of empowering marginalized communities across India. By combining compassion with impactful action, the initiative stands as a testament to how thoughtful interventions can transform lives and create a more inclusive society.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment