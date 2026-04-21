Bella Bathrooms Opens New Durham Showroom And Adds 40,000 Square Feet Of Storage

Bella Bathrooms, a UK-based bathroom supply store, has opened a new bathroom showroom in Durham and expanded its storage capacity by 40,000 square feet. The company says the additional space allows it to purchase products in greater volume directly from factories and pass the resulting savings on to customers.



“We're excited to open our new showroom in Durham and to put this additional 40,000 square feet of storage to work,” said James Chapman, Owner.“The extra space means we can order full containers directly from factories, buy at greater volume, and negotiate better prices and we're passing those savings straight to our customers.”



New Durham Showroom Now Open



The Durham showroom gives customers the opportunity to view bathroom products in person before purchasing. Shoppers can examine finishes, sizes, and styles firsthand, which is particularly useful when selecting items such as vanity units, bathroom suites, and fixtures that need to fit specific spaces.



40,000-Square-Foot Storage Expansion



The additional 40,000 square feet of storage increases the volume of products Bella Bathrooms can hold on site. The expanded capacity supports full container shipments directly from manufacturers, a purchasing approach that was not feasible at the same scale before the expansion. By buying in greater volume and negotiating better supplier discounts, the company says it can offer lower prices directly to customers.



Free Delivery and Flexible Payment Options



Bella Bathrooms offers free delivery on orders exceeding £1,000. The company also provides up to six months of 0% interest-free credit for customers who prefer to spread the cost of their purchase.



New Website Launching Soon



Bella Bathrooms has confirmed that a new website is launching soon. The updated site will complement the physical showroom, giving online shoppers an improved browsing and purchasing experience across the company's full product range.



Bella Bathrooms operates from Durham with direct-to-consumer sales supported by a UK-based call centre. Customers interested in visiting the new showroom or exploring the product range online can do so at.



About Bella Bathrooms



Bella Bathrooms is a UK-based bathroom supply store located in Durham, offering bathroom suites, fixtures, furniture, and accessories through its showroom and online store. The company provides direct-to-consumer sales supported by a UK call centre.



CONTACT INFORMATION

Company: Bella Bathrooms

Address: Unit 10, Bowburn South Industrial Estate, Bowburn, Durham, DH6 5AD

Phone: 0191 303 7771

Website:



CONTACT: Bella Bathrooms Unit 10 Bowburn South Industrial Estate Bowburn Durham DH6 5AD United Kingdom 0191 303 7771