Amplitech Group Announces Expiration Of April 2021 Warrants No Warrants Remain Outstanding
About AmpliTech Group
AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and ORAN 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit .
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, that this warrant expiration notice will have any effect on the current pricing of the AMPG publicly traded shares and Rights. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identified and described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.
Contacts:
Corporate Social Media
X: @AmpliTechAMPG
Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG
Facebook: AmpliTechInc
LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc
Company Contact:
Jorge Flores
Tel: 631-521-7831
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