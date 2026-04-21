Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers Announces Launch Of The Trucking Accident Strategy Academy (TASA), An Advanced Litigation Training Program For Plaintiff Trial Attorneys

Founded by nationally recognized trial attorney Amanda Demanda, TASA was developed in collaboration with leading figures in trucking and catastrophic injury litigation, including Felipe Blanco, Michael A. Haggard, and Stephen F. Cain, who helped shape the inaugural program curriculum and faculty.

TASA is built to advance the strategy, skill, and scientific understanding required in high-stakes trucking accident litigation. The program focuses on practical, trial-ready instruction, including deep dives into crash investigation, federal and state regulatory frameworks governing the trucking industry, liability theories, and courtroom strategies used in complex commercial vehicle cases.

Unlike traditional CLE programming, TASA emphasizes hands-on, experience-based learning from practitioners actively litigating and trying trucking cases nationwide. The curriculum is designed to equip plaintiff attorneys with actionable tools to improve case outcomes and better advocate for victims of catastrophic roadway collisions.

“This program was created to raise the standard of trucking litigation practice,” said founder Amanda Demanda.“These cases are complex, heavily defended, and often hinge on early investigation and technical understanding. TASA is about giving attorneys the strategies and insight they need from day one.”

The inaugural TASA session will take place on:

Date: April 28, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: 801 Brickell Ave, Suite 2100, Miami, FL 33131

The one-day intensive program will bring together plaintiff trial lawyers and subject-matter experts for focused training on litigation strategy, case development, and trial preparation in trucking accident matters.

TASA reflects Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers' broader commitment to advancing plaintiff advocacy and improving outcomes for victims of serious commercial vehicle crashes through education, collaboration, and litigation excellence.

ABOUT AMANDA DEMANDA LAW GROUP

With offices in Florida and Texas, Amanda Demanda, founder of Amanda Demanda Injury Lawyers, is a nationally recognized trial attorney and legal-marketing innovator whose practice includes a strong focus on serious and catastrophic commercial truck accident litigation. Known for blending courtroom skill with strategic insight, she has built one of the nation's most visible injury law firms while bringing a people-first, safety-driven approach to complex trucking and personal injury cases.

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